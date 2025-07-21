Preferred Bank Reports Second Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $32.8 million or $2.52 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025. This represents an increase in net income of $2.8 million from the prior quarter and a small decrease of $745,000 from the same quarter last year. The increase compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to an increase in net interest income as there was a $2.8 million reversal of interest income which occurred in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease from the same quarter last year was due mainly to an increase in noninterest expense, which was up by $2.8 million, which was due to a $1.3 million write down of the Bank’s Santa Barbara OREO property.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.85%
  • Return on average equity was 17.55%
  • Total loans increased by $105.2 million or 1.9%, linked quarter
  • The efficiency ratio was 31.79%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report our results for the second quarter of 2025. We recorded net income of $32.8 million or $2.52 per fully diluted share. This quarter we had an increase in our loan portfolio of 1.8% (linked quarter), however, deposits only increased slightly. The Bank’s net interest margin improved to 3.85%. Last quarter we reported a net interest margin of 3.75% which was negatively impacted by an outsized interest reversal.

Our credit quality is trending positively, non-accrual loans decreased from $78.9 million as of March 31, 2025 to $51.2 million at June 30, 2025. Total criticized loans also decreased by a similar amount. Likewise, 30 – 89 days past due loans are trending positively, too.

The uncertainty caused by the tariffs is beginning to clear up, and together with a new budget we now have a better picture of our operating environment. We look forward to be able to plan for the Bank’s future.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $66.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. This represents a $4.2 million increase over the $62.7 million recorded in the prior quarter and a $767,000 increase over the same quarter last year. The increase compared to the prior quarter was due to a $2.8 million reversal of interest income in the prior quarter due to the recognition of two non-accrual loans. The increase over the same period last year was due primarily to loan growth and growth in the investment portfolio, partially offset by growth in deposits. Interest expense decreased by $7.6 million from the second quarter of 2024 due to lower deposit rates but increased over the prior quarter due to deposit growth and FHLB borrowings expense. During the second quarter of 2025, the Bank borrowed $200 million in term borrowings from the FHLB and invested the funds in U.S. Treasuries to lock in an interest spread. Because the spread on the borrowings and the U.S. Treasuries was less than the Bank’s net interest margin, it has the effect of compressing the margin but does increase net interest income. The Bank’s net interest margin came in at 3.85% for the quarter, this is up from the 3.75% posted last quarter but down from the 3.96% margin achieved in the second quarter of the prior year.

Noninterest Income. For the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income was $3.8 million compared with $3.4 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2025. The increase over the same quarter last year was due to letter of credit (LC) fee income which was up by $584,000. In comparison to the prior quarter, other income was down by $142,000 and gains on SBA loan sales were down by $103,000.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 and compared to the $19.7 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the decrease from the prior quarter was mainly due to personnel expense which decreased by $592,000. The decrease was due to payroll taxes which spike in the first quarter due to the payout of incentive compensation. In comparing to the same quarter last year, personnel expense was up by $1.3 million, occupancy expense was up by $555,000 and OREO expense was up by $1.5 million due to a valuation charge of $1.3 million related to the OREO property in Santa Barbara. Salary expenses increased over the same quarter last year due mainly to an increase in personnel and merit increases as well as a decrease in loan origination cost deferrals.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2025. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.5% which is up from the 29.0% ETR for the same quarter last year and the same as the 29.5% ETR recorded in the prior quarter. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at June 30, 2025 were $5.74 billion, an increase of $99.0 million from the total of $5.64 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $6.08 billion, an increase of $161.5 million from the $5.92 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total assets were $7.28 billion, an increase of $355.3 million over the total of $6.92 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing totaled $52.3 million as of June 30, 2025. This represents a decrease from the prior quarter of $26.6 million as the Bank sold one of the two larger non-accrual loans during the quarter, at par. The other significant non-accrual loan of $37.1 million is in bankruptcy and as previously mentioned, the Bank does not expect any loss content on the resolution of this loan. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter were $44,000 compared to net recoveries of ($97,000) in the prior quarter. In addition to that, the Bank wrote down the value of its OREO property in Santa Barbara by $1.3 million, reflecting the proposed net proceeds of the most recent sales contract that the Bank was involved in, which sale did not materialize. Total criticized loans decreased to $104.5 million from $129.2 million reported in the prior quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.6 million compared to $700,000 last quarter and compared to $2.5 million in the same quarter last year. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.29% of loans as compared to 1.28% in the prior quarter.

Capitalization

As of June 30, 2025, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 10.26%, the leverage ratio was 10.73%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.18% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.43%. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank’s tangible capital ratio was 11.02%, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 11.33%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.80% and the total capital ratio was 15.11%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s second quarter 2025 financial results will be held this afternoon July 21, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 888-243-4451 (domestic) or 412-542-4135 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through July 28, 2025; the passcode is 9171084.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), two branches in New York (Manhattan and Flushing, Queens) and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
           
     For the Quarter Ended 
     June 30, March 31, June 30, 
     2025 2025 2024 
Interest income:       
 Loans, including fees $105,884 $101,491 $109,451 
 Investment securities  14,326  12,810  17,552 
 Fed funds sold  233  228  291 
  Total interest income  120,443  114,529  127,294 
           
Interest expense:       
 Interest-bearing demand  16,171  16,590  24,205 
 Savings  71  69  79 
 Time certificates  34,932  33,887  35,578 
 FHLB borrowings  1,070  -  - 
 Subordinated debt  1,325  1,325  1,325 
  Total interest expense  53,569  51,871  61,187 
  Net interest income  66,874  62,658  66,107 
Provision for credit losses  1,600  700  2,500 
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses  65,274  61,958  63,607 
           
Noninterest income:       
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  635  716  819 
 Letters of credit fee income  2,333  2,244  1,749 
 BOLI income  104  103  105 
 Net gain on sale of other real estate owned  12  -  - 
 Net gain on sale of loans  172  275  353 
 Other income  518  660  378 
  Total noninterest income  3,774  3,998  3,404 
           
Noninterest expense:       
 Salary and employee benefits  14,247  14,839  12,944 
 Net occupancy expense  2,271  2,294  1,716 
 Business development and promotion expense  240  462  403 
 Professional services  1,507  1,651  1,832 
 Office supplies and equipment expense  419  386  477 
 OREO valuation allowance and related expense  1,491  1,531  29 
 Other   2,282  2,206  2,296 
  Total noninterest expense  22,457  23,369  19,697 
  Income before provision for income taxes  46,591  42,587  47,314 
Income tax expense  13,744  12,563  13,722 
  Net income $32,847 $30,024 $33,592 
           
Income per share available to common shareholders       
  Basic $2.56 $2.27 $2.51 
  Diluted $2.52 $2.23 $2.48 
           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding       
  Basic  12,833,453  13,226,582  13,362,522 
  Diluted  13,038,937  13,453,176  13,548,400 
           
Cash dividends per common share $0.75 $0.75 $0.70 
           


PREFERRED BANK 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(unaudited) 
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) 
           
     For the Six Months Ended   
     June 30, June 30, Change 
     2025 2024 % 
Interest income:       
 Loans, including fees $207,375  219,431 -5.5% 
 Investment securities  27,136  33,809 -19.7% 
 Fed funds sold  461  574 -19.7% 
  Total interest income  234,972  253,814 -7.4% 
           
Interest expense:       
 Interest-bearing demand  32,761  46,495 -29.5% 
 Savings  140  154 -8.8% 
 Time certificates  68,819  69,908 -1.6% 
 FHLB borrowings  1,070  - 100.0% 
 Subordinated debt  2,650  2,650 0.0% 
  Total interest expense  105,440  119,207 -11.5% 
  Net interest income  129,532  134,607 -3.8% 
Provision for credit losses  2,300  6,900 -66.7% 
  Net interest income after provision for credit losses  127,232  127,707 -0.4% 
           
Noninterest income:       
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  1,351  1,664 -18.8% 
 Letters of credit fee income  4,578  3,252 40.8% 
 BOLI income  207  210 -1.7% 
 Net gain on sale of other real estate owned  12  - 100.0% 
 Net gain on sale of loans  447  456 -1.9% 
 Other income  1,177  887 32.8% 
  Total noninterest income  7,772  6,469 20.1% 
           
Noninterest expense:       
 Salary and employee benefits  29,086  26,844 8.4% 
 Net occupancy expense  4,565  3,427 33.2% 
 Business development and promotion expense  702  669 4.9% 
 Professional services  3,158  3,289 -4.0% 
 Office supplies and equipment expense  805  950 -15.3% 
 OREO valuation allowance and related expense  3,022  164 1742.7% 
 Other   4,488  4,382 2.4% 
  Total noninterest expense  45,826  39,725 15.4% 
  Income before provision for income taxes  89,178  94,451 -5.6% 
Income tax expense  26,307  27,393 -4.0% 
  Net income $62,871 $67,058 -6.2% 
           
Income per share available to common shareholders       
  Basic $4.84 $4.99 -3.0% 
  Diluted $4.77 $4.93 -3.3% 
           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding       
  Basic  12,989,636  13,435,700 -3.3% 
  Diluted  13,193,850  13,608,783 -3.0% 
           
Dividends per share $1.50 $1.40 7.1% 
           


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
        
    June 30, December 31, 
     2025   2024  
    (Unaudited) (Audited) 
Assets    
Cash and due from banks$776,257  $765,515  
Fed funds sold 20,000   20,000  
 Cash and cash equivalents 796,257   785,515  
        
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 19,456   20,021  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 577,040   348,706  
        
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value -   2,214  
        
Loans 5,739,610   5,640,615  
 Less allowance for credit losses (73,830)  (71,477) 
 Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (11,940)  (9,234) 
 Loans, net 5,653,840   5,559,904  
        
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 13,755   14,991  
Customers' liability on acceptances -   -  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 8,021   8,462  
Bank-owned life insurance 10,571   10,433  
Accrued interest receivable 31,757   33,561  
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 74,783   58,346  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000  
Deferred tax assets 46,012   47,402  
Income tax receivable 9,744   2,195  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,346   13,182  
Other assets 3,178   3,497  
 Total assets$7,278,760  $6,923,429  
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Deposits:    
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$675,102  $704,859  
 Interest bearing deposits: 2,004,135   2,026,965  
  Savings 34,333   30,150  
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,681,026   1,477,931  
  Other time certificates 1,683,737   1,676,943  
  Total deposits 6,078,333   5,916,848  
        
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 200,000   -  
Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,588   148,469  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 30,645   21,623  
Operating lease liabilities 23,096   16,990  
Accrued interest payable 15,549   16,517  
Other liabilities 34,889   39,830  
 Total liabilities 6,531,100   6,160,277  
        
Shareholders' equity 747,660   763,152  
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,278,760  $6,923,429  
        
Book value per common share$60.19  $57.86  
Number of common shares outstanding 12,420,731   13,188,776  


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
         
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
     2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:     
 Interest income$120,443 $114,529 $125,858 $129,424 $127,294 
 Interest expense 53,569  51,871  56,685  60,576  61,187 
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 66,874  62,658  69,173  68,848  66,107 
 Provision for credit losses 1,600  700  2,000  3,200  2,500 
 Noninterest income 3,774  3,998  3,637  3,459  3,404 
 Noninterest expense 22,457  23,369  28,246  22,089  19,697 
 Income tax expense 13,744  12,563  12,343  13,635  13,722 
  Net income$32,847 $30,024 $30,221 $33,383 $33,592 
         
 Earnings per share     
  Basic$2.56 $2.27 $2.29 $2.50 $2.51 
  Diluted$2.52 $2.23 $2.25 $2.46 $2.48 
         
Ratios for the period:     
 Return on average assets 1.85% 1.76% 1.74% 1.95% 1.97%
 Return on average equity 17.55% 15.62% 15.81% 17.77% 18.89%
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.85% 3.75% 4.06% 4.10% 3.96%
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.26% 1.37% 1.62% 1.29% 1.15%
 Efficiency ratio 31.79% 35.06% 38.79% 30.55% 28.34%
 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.00% -0.01% 0.47% -0.00% 0.68%
         
Ratios as of period end:     
 Tangible common equity ratio 10.26% 10.96% 11.02% 10.92% 10.55%
 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.73% 11.52% 11.33% 11.28% 10.89%
 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.18% 11.86% 11.80% 11.66% 11.52%
 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.18% 11.86% 11.80% 11.66% 11.52%
 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.43% 15.15% 15.11% 15.06% 14.93%
 Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.29% 1.28% 1.27% 1.36% 1.34%
 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans1.41x0.91x1.89x3.92x1.79x
         
Average balances:     
 Total securities$503,861 $402,754 $350,732 $356,590 $353,357 
 Total loans 5,623,010  5,555,010  5,542,558  5,458,613  5,320,360 
 Total earning assets 6,984,272  6,780,438  6,788,487  6,684,766  6,728,498 
 Total assets 7,121,047  6,905,249  6,920,325  6,817,979  6,863,829 
 Total time certificate of deposits 3,321,327  3,164,766  3,144,523  2,874,985  2,884,259 
 Total interest bearing deposits 5,345,308  5,244,243  5,220,655  5,124,245  5,203,034 
 Total deposits 6,005,486  5,886,163  5,905,127  5,828,227  5,901,976 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,614,737  5,392,735  5,369,092  5,272,617  5,351,347 
 Total equity 750,535  779,339  760,345  747,222  715,190 
         



PREFERRED BANK 
Selected Consolidated Financial Information 
(unaudited) 
(in thousands, except for ratios) 
        
    For the Six Months Ended 
    June 30,
 June 30,
 
     2025   2024  
        
 Interest income$234,972  $253,814  
 Interest expense 105,440   119,207  
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 129,532   134,607  
 Provision for credit losses 2,300   6,900  
 Noninterest income 7,772   6,469  
 Noninterest expense 45,826   39,725  
 Income tax expense 26,307   27,393  
  Net income$62,871  $67,058  
        
 Earnings per share    
  Basic$4.84  $4.99  
  Diluted$4.77  $4.93  
        
Ratios for the period:    
 Return on average assets 1.81%  1.99% 
 Return on average equity 16.58%  18.99% 
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.80%  4.07% 
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.32%  1.18% 
 Efficiency ratio 33.38%  28.16% 
 Net charge-off to average loans -0.00%  0.47% 
        
Average balances:    
 Total securities$453,588  $351,159  
 Total loans 5,589,198   5,291,961  
 Total earning assets 6,882,920   6,657,176  
 Total assets 7,013,744   6,790,924  
 Total time certificate of deposits 3,243,479   2,868,560  
 Total interest bearing deposits 5,295,055   5,103,935  
 Total deposits 5,946,154   5,831,732  
 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,504,349   5,252,219  
 Total equity 764,857   710,093  
        



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
              
    As of
    June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,June 30, 
     2025   2025   2024   2024   2024  
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:          
Assets:          
 Cash and cash equivalents$796,257  $925,183  $785,515  $804,994  $917,677  
 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 19,456   19,745   20,021   20,311   20,605  
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 577,040   390,096   348,706   337,363   331,909  
 Loans:          
 Real estate – Mortgage:          
 Real estate—Residential$767,621  $779,462  $790,069  $753,453  $732,251  
 Real estate—Commercial 2,868,307   2,897,956   2,840,771   2,882,506   2,833,430  
  Total Real Estate – Mortgage 3,635,928   3,677,418   3,630,840   3,635,959   3,565,681  
 Real estate – Construction:          
 R/E Construction — Residential 291,343   306,283   296,580   274,214   238,062  
 R/E Construction — Commercial 303,354   269,065   287,185   290,308   247,582  
  Total real estate construction loans 594,697   575,348   583,765   564,522   485,644  
 Commercial and industrial 1,501,188   1,374,379   1,418,930   1,365,550   1,371,694  
 SBA 7,741   7,104   6,833   5,424   5,463  
 Consumer and others 56   164   247   124   118  
  Gross loans 5,739,610   5,634,413   5,640,615   5,571,579   5,428,600  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (73,830)  (72,274)  (71,477)  (76,051)  (72,848) 
 Net deferred loan fees (11,940)  (9,652)  (9,234)  (10,414)  (10,502) 
 Net loans, excluding loans held for sale$5,653,840  $5,552,487  $5,559,904  $5,485,114  $5,345,250  
 Loans held for sale$-  $-  $2,214  $225  $955  
 Net loans$5,653,840  $5,552,487  $5,562,118  $5,485,339  $5,346,205  
              
 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets$13,755  $13,650  $14,991  $15,082  $16,716  
 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 74,783   63,612   58,346   58,009   60,432  
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000  
 Other assets 128,629   120,319   118,732   136,246   138,036  
 Total assets$7,278,760  $7,100,092  $6,923,429  $6,872,344  $6,846,580  
              
Liabilities:          
 Deposits:          
 Demand$675,102  $730,270  $704,859  $682,859  $675,767  
 Interest bearing demand 2,004,135   2,099,987   2,026,965   1,994,288   2,326,214  
 Savings 34,333   32,631   30,150   29,793   28,251  
 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,681,026   1,531,715   1,477,931   1,478,500   1,406,149  
 Other time certificates 1,683,737   1,678,132   1,676,943   1,682,324   1,442,381  
  Total deposits$6,078,333  $6,072,735  $5,916,848  $5,867,764  $5,878,762  
              
 Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,588   148,529   148,469   148,410   148,351  
 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 30,645   20,956   21,623   23,617   27,946  
 Other liabilities 73,534   79,268   73,337   82,436   68,394  
 Total liabilities$6,531,100  $6,321,488  $6,160,277  $6,122,227  $6,123,453  
              
Equity:           
 Net common stock, no par value$40,965  $96,079  $105,501  $109,928  $113,509  
 Retained earnings 728,891   705,360   685,108   664,808   640,675  
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (22,196)  (22,835)  (27,457)  (24,619)  (31,057) 
 Total shareholders' equity$747,660  $778,604  $763,152  $750,117  $723,127  
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$7,278,760  $7,100,092  $6,923,429  $6,872,344  $6,846,580  
              


PREFERRED BANK 
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates 
(Unaudited) 
             
   Three months ended
June 30,		 Three months ended
March 31,		 Three months ended
June 30,		 
   2025 2025 2024 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage 
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ 
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands) 
Interest earning assets:            
 Loans (1,2)$5,632,204 $105,8847.54% $5,556,521 $101,4917.41% $5,324,410 $109,4518.27% 
 Investment securities (3) 503,861  5,1954.14%  402,754  4,0934.12%  353,357  3,6524.16% 
 Federal funds sold 20,511  2334.56%  20,222  2284.57%  20,866  2915.61% 
 Other earning assets 827,696  9,2304.47%  800,941  8,8164.46%  1,029,865  13,9995.47% 
  Total interest earning assets 6,984,272  120,5426.92%  6,780,438  114,6286.86%  6,728,498  127,3937.61% 
 Deferred loan fees, net (10,005)    (9,189)    (10,459)   
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (72,328)    (71,550)    (79,119)   
Noninterest earning assets:            
 Cash and due from banks 12,590     11,513     10,626    
 Bank furniture and fixtures 8,215     8,439     9,787    
 Right of use assets 19,917     15,201     22,886    
 Other assets 178,386     170,397     181,610    
  Total assets$7,121,047    $6,905,249    $6,863,829    
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest bearing liabilities:            
 Deposits:            
  Interest bearing demand and savings$2,023,981 $16,2423.22% $2,079,477 $16,6593.25% $2,318,775 $24,2844.21% 
  TCD $250K or more 1,644,322  17,0924.17%  1,482,324  15,6404.28%  1,379,116  17,2955.04% 
  Other time certificates 1,677,005  17,8404.27%  1,682,442  18,2474.40%  1,505,143  18,2834.89% 
  Total interest bearing deposits 5,345,308  51,1743.84%  5,244,243  50,5463.91%  5,203,034  59,8624.63% 
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 120,879  1,0703.55%  -  -0.00%  -  -0.00% 
Subordinated debt, net 148,550  1,3253.58%  148,492  1,3253.62%  148,313  1,3253.59% 
  Total interest bearing liabilities 5,614,737  53,5693.83%  5,392,735  51,8713.90%  5,351,347  61,1874.60% 
Noninterest bearing liabilities:            
 Demand deposits 660,178     641,920     698,942    
 Lease liability 23,657     18,963     19,828    
 Other liabilities 71,940     72,292     78,522    
  Total liabilities 6,370,512     6,125,910     6,148,639    
Shareholders’ equity 750,535     779,339     715,190    
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,121,047    $6,905,249    $6,863,829    
Net interest income $66,973   $62,757   $66,206  
Net interest spread  3.10%   2.96%   3.02% 
Net interest margin  3.85%   3.75%   3.96% 
               
Cost of Deposits:            
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$660,178    $641,920    $698,942    
 Interest bearing deposits 5,345,308  51,1743.84%  5,244,243  50,5463.91%  5,203,034  59,8624.63% 
  Total Deposits$6,005,486 $51,1743.42% $5,886,163 $50,5463.48% $5,901,976 $59,8624.08% 
               
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale           
(2)Net loan fee income of $1.1 million, $0.9 million and $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations 
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis          
            


PREFERRED BANK 
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates 
(Unaudited) 
           
   Six Months ended June 30, 
    2025 2024  
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage 
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ 
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands) 
Interest earning assets:        
 Loans (1,2)$5,594,572 $207,3757.47% $5,295,175 $219,4318.33% 
 Investment securities (3) 453,588  9,2894.13%  351,159  7,0824.06% 
 Federal funds sold 20,367  4614.56%  20,628  5745.60% 
 Other earning assets 814,393  18,0454.47%  990,214  26,9275.47% 
  Total interest earning assets 6,882,920  235,1706.89%  6,657,176  254,0147.67% 
 Deferred loan fees, net (9,599)    (10,576)   
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (71,941)    (78,734)   
Noninterest earning assets:        
 Cash and due from banks 11,846     10,729    
 Bank furniture and fixtures 8,326     9,936    
 Right of use assets 17,572     22,444    
 Other assets 174,620     179,949    
  Total assets$7,013,744    $6,790,924    
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Interest bearing liabilities:        
 Deposits:        
  Interest bearing demand/ savings$2,051,576 $32,9013.23% $2,235,375 $46,6494.20% 
  TCD $250K or more 1,563,771  32,7324.22%  1,360,207  33,7965.00% 
  Other time certificates 1,679,708  36,0874.33%  1,508,353  36,1124.81% 
  Total interest bearing deposits 5,295,055  101,7203.87%  5,103,935  116,5574.59% 
Short-term borrowings -  -0.00%  -  -0.00% 
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 60,773  1,0703.55%  -  -0.00% 
Subordinated debt, net 148,521  2,6503.60%  148,284  2,6503.59% 
  Total interest bearing liabilities 5,504,349  105,4403.86%  5,252,219  119,2074.56% 
Noninterest bearing liabilities:        
 Demand deposits 651,099     727,797    
 Lease liability 21,323     19,664    
 Other liabilities 72,116     81,151    
  Total liabilities 6,248,887     6,080,831    
Shareholders’ equity 764,857     710,093    
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$7,013,744    $6,790,924    
Net interest income $129,730   $134,807  
Net interest spread  3.03%   3.11% 
Net interest margin  3.80%   4.07% 
           
Cost of Deposits:        
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$651,099    $727,797    
 Interest bearing deposits 5,295,055  101,7203.87%  5,103,935  116,5574.59% 
  Total Deposits$5,946,154 $101,7203.45% $5,831,732 $116,5574.02% 
           
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale        
(2)Net loan fee income of $1.9 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, are included in the yield computations 
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis       
         


PREFERRED BANK 
Loan and Credit Quality Information 
         
Allowance For Credit Losses History 
     Six Months Ended Year Ended 
     June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 
     (Dollars in 000's) 
Allowance For Credit Losses     
Balance at Beginning of Period $71,477  $78,355  
 Charge-Offs     
  Commercial & Industrial  8   19,028  
  Mini-perm Real Estate  132   -  
  Total Charge-Offs  140   19,028  
         
 Recoveries     
  Commercial & Industrial  193   50  
  Total Recoveries  193   50  
         
 Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs  (53)  18,978  
 Provision for Credit Losses:  2,300   12,100  
Balance at End of Period $73,830  $71,477  
         
Average Loans Held for Investment $5,589,198  $5,396,844  
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $5,739,610  $5,640,615  
Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs to Average Loans  0.00%  0.35% 
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period  1.29%  1.27% 
         

