Southern Veterinary Partners and Mission Veterinary Partners Join Together as Mission Pet Health

Birmingham, AL, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Veterinary Partners and Mission Veterinary Partners, two of the nation’s most respected and innovative veterinary organizations, today announced that they have joined together as Mission Pet Health. Following the formal merger of the two organizations late last year, launch of the new brand marks a transformative moment in veterinary care, spotlighting the combined company’s industry-leading operational infrastructure, shared culture of excellence, and bold vision for the future of pets, clients, and care teams.

“We are excited to launch the next chapter of our combined company, Mission Pet Health, which represents our legacy and our future,” said Dr. Jay Price, CEO of Mission Pet Health. “SVP and MVP each built incredible reputations over the last decade. We wanted to honor that history while demonstrating our clear mission now as a united entity: to become the best veterinary care company in the world, grounded in care and driven by passion. This next chapter brings together our talent, resources, and values to accelerate our ability to deliver better care for the communities we serve and better experiences for our people.”

Mission Pet Health’s highest priority is delivering the best possible health and wellness outcomes for animals while providing best-in-class experiences for clients and team members. With strategic investments in talent, technology, and clinical support, Mission Pet Health is committed to providing consistent, personalized, and high-quality care experiences for its clients and pets through their trusted local clinics and providers.

At the heart of Mission Pet Health are the dedicated and talented team members who bring compassion and expertise to their clients and pets every day. The best-in-class and still-growing suite of professional development opportunities – including a proprietary veterinary technician school, specialty training, and mentorship programs – empower the Mission Pet Health team to deliver increasingly exceptional care by further advancing their skills.

With proven track records of clinical and operational excellence, SVP and MVP have each earned recognition on prestigious workplace ranking lists such as Inc. 5000, U.S. News & World Report, and Newsweek. In 2024, Newsweek named SVP the #11 Most Loved Workplace in America, marking its third consecutive Top 25 ranking. Now united under Mission Pet Health, the organization is accelerating its combined mission to elevate veterinary care.

The rollout of the new brand experience will begin at missionpethealth.com on August 4.-.

About Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health is one of the leading veterinary care organizations in the U.S., formed by the merger of Southern Veterinary Partners and Mission Veterinary Partners. At Mission Pet Health, we are reimagining excellence in veterinary care by providing world-class support to hospital teams on a hyper-local basis. We are committed to delivering exceptional service, personalized medicine, and innovative experiences to our clients while empowering our team members with medical autonomy and unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional development. Together, we’re driving a lasting impact for our teams, the communities we serve, and the pets we care for.

