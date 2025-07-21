Amaze to Debut Innovative Creator Confessional Experience at Adobe MAX 2025

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced it will participate in Adobe MAX - The Creativity Conference , taking place October 28-30 in Los Angeles, California.

As part of its presence, Amaze will host a first-of-its-kind creator confessional experience featuring an interactive booth where creators can candidly share their thoughts and challenges within the creator economy. This bold, creator-first initiative is designed to surface honest creator insights that are often left unspoken in the industry.

The collected responses will directly inform a speaking session by Amaze CEO Aaron Day, who will address those sentiments, offering practical solutions to pressing challenges and issuing a call to collective action for creators and businesses operating in the creator economy.

“Adobe MAX is the pinnacle event for creators across the industry,” said Day. “As a company committed to empowering creators, this is a vital opportunity to not only share our story but to listen. We are seeking to bring creators’ voices to the forefront during our session and explore how we can address their biggest challenges together.”

In addition to the creator confessional experience, Amaze will spotlight multiple solutions within its display, including a curated showcase of top-selling Spring by Amaze products. Attendees will be able to explore these creator-designed bestsellers, each accompanied by detailed performance data such as units sold and the product’s impact on the creator’s brand growth. Amaze will also highlight innovations in digital merchandise through its Amaze Digital Fits platform. Following its beta debut for Roblox users in June , attendees will be able to view select physical items brought to life from the digital world, demonstrating the powerful intersection of commerce, creativity, and technology.

Details about Day’s creator confessional speaking session will be announced as the event approaches.