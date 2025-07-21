Firan Technology Group Achieves Another Major Milestone with EASA Certification for Edge+ on Airbus A319/320/321 Family of Aircraft

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) (OTCQX: FTGFF) (“FTG” or “the Corporation”) today announced that a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) has been awarded by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the AFIRS Edge+™ product on the Airbus A319/320/321 family of aircraft.

This milestone certification clears the path for global deployment of FLYHT’s 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR) on one of the world’s most widely used commercial airframes.

“The Edge+ approval for the Airbus family of aircraft, in addition to the previously announced approval for Boeing 737 NG aircraft paves way for global installations of the industry’s first 5G Wireless QAR plug-and-play solution and a key part of our plan to create value from the FLYHT acquisition,” said Brad Bourne, President & CEO of FTG. “Edge+ replaces aging 2G and 3G recorders with a true 5G platform, ensuring airlines can continue to leverage real-time aircraft data for safety, operational efficiency, and innovation. We look forward to working closely with our airline partners to integrate Edge+ seamlessly into their fleets.”

The AFIRS Edge+ is a direct, plug-and-play replacement for legacy WQAR systems that are reaching end-of-life as older cellular networks sunset. As the industry’s first 5G-enabled WQAR, the AFIRS Edge+ delivers the bandwidth and reliability required to meet next-generation data demands—from advanced predictive analytics to reducing ACARS costs. With this EASA approval in hand, FTG will expand regulatory compliance to additional jurisdictions in the coming months, enabling broader market access for Edge+ across Airbus A319/320/321 operators worldwide.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts and a joint venture in Tianjin, China. FTG Aerospace designs, certifies, manufactures and provides in-service support for illuminated cockpit products and electronic assemblies for original equipment manufacturers and operators of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG, and on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol FTGFF. For more information on FTG and its products, visit www.ftgcorp.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne

President and CEO

Firan Technology Group Corporation

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314

bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton

Vice President and CFO

Firan Technology Group Corporation

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x264

jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com