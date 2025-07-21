Limitless X Holdings Inc. Highlights Global Brand Momentum with Manny Pacquiao, Signals High-Impact Strategic Initiative With International Icon

Los Angeles, CA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX), a pioneering leader in the high-growth sectors of Health, Wellness, and Lifestyle Performance, proudly acknowledges the global spotlight generated by the the highly anticipated Pay-Per-View return of boxing legend Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao. Pacquiao captivated global audiences during last night’s internationally broadcast event from the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, delivering a powerful performance that reinforced his enduring influence on sports and culture. Despite the draw in his showdown with WBC Welterweight Champion Mario Barrios, Pacquiao once again demonstrated the unmatched Discipline, Resilience, and Global Influence that have defined his legacy. His presence on the world stage reaffirmed his position not only as one of the most respected and celebrated athletes in modern history, but also as a cultural force whose values align with Limitless X’s mission to Empower Human Transformation. The event further elevated brand visibility across key international markets, reinforcing Limitless X’s strategic positioning at the intersection of global influence and consumer wellness demand.

Limitless X is excited to share that something extraordinary is currently in the works involving Manny Pacquiao and Limitless X Founder, Chairman & CEO Jas Mathur. Rooted in their shared values of Discipline, Faith, Service, and Personal Transformation, this upcoming endeavor is set to reflect the very essence of what both figures stand for: Motivating People Globally to Lead more Purposeful, Healthier, and Empowered lives.

“Manny and I share a deep belief in the Power of Faith, Hard Work, and Positive Energy,” said Jas Mathur. “His legacy of resilience and impact mirrors the foundation of everything we’re building at Limitless X. Together, we are aligned in vision and passion for creating meaningful change in people’s lives.”

This momentum also aligns with the launch of HealthMD Inc., a newly registered, 100% owned and operated subsidiary of Limitless X Holdings, Inc. that will redefine the intersection of Personalized Medicine, Preventative Care, and Global Wellness. HealthMD aims to integrate advanced health technologies with Limitless X’s thriving ecosystem of consumer brands, combining data-driven diagnostics, functional health solutions, and science-backed protocols with scalable, direct-to-consumer product distribution. From supplements and diagnostics to AI-driven health tools and personalized protocols, HealthMD is positioned to become a leading force in the future of how people manage their health and well-being.

Manny Pacquiao’s values, deeply rooted in Humility, Spirituality, and Service, resonate strongly with the Limitless X movement. Both he and Jas Mathur have overcome extraordinary challenges and continue to use their Influence and Experiences to Elevate others. Their alignment represents a powerful convergence of Energy, Leadership, and Purpose, and something special is on the horizon.

With Limitless X’s growing international reach and Pacquiao’s global influence, the foundation is in place for a high-impact next chapter focused on Transformation, Purpose, and Scalable Value Creation.

About Limitless X Holdings Inc.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX) is building a dynamic, value-driven ecosystem designed to help individuals Look Good and Feel Great by integrating Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community Building, and Brand Development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X, Inc., the Company specializes in Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce, offering innovative products and services that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of who they are.

The Company has expanded into the Film and Television sector, with plans to develop and produce content aligned with its core philosophy of “Feeling Great” and “Satisfied.” Limitless X also plans to enter the Real Estate sector through High-Performance Healthy Living, creating residential communities and developments focused on Wellness, Longevity, and Lifestyle Optimization.

Additionally, the Company is growing its Global Distribution footprint and International presence, aiming to bring its Wellness-focused products and Lifestyle brands to consumers worldwide. By leveraging advanced Digital Marketing strategies, Strategic Partnerships, and Global Reach, Limitless X is positioned to become a household name, delivering exceptional customer value, driving long-term shareholder growth, and fostering meaningful impact across communities globally.

For more information or investor inquiries, visit www.LimitlessX.com



Media Contact:

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@limitlessx.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

