Titanium Market worth $29.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Titanium Market is projected to grow from USD 24.84 billion in 2025 to USD 29.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.8%. , as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Demand for titanium is increasing due to its exceptional properties and the growing needs of various high-performance industries. Titanium metal is widely used in the aerospace & defense industry due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures, which makes it ideal for aircraft structures, engines, and military equipment. Apart from the aerospace & defense industry, demand is also seen in energy & power, desalination, and chemical & process industries. Titanium dioxide is also a major segment of the titanium market that is experiencing high demand from the paints & coatings, plastics & rubber, paper, and other end-use industries.

List of Key Players in Titanium Market:

Venator Materials PLC. (UK) The Chemours Company (US) Tronox Holdings Plc. (US) LB Group (China) Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (US) INEOS (UK) Cinkarna Celje d.d. (Slovenia) Evonik (Germany) TAYCA Co., Ltd. (Japan) ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED (Australia) AMG (Netherlands) ATI (US) Toho Titanium Co., Ltd. (Japan) Precision Castparts Corp. (Titanium Metals Corporation) (US) UST- KAMENOGORSK TITANIUM AND MAGNESIUM PLANT JSC (Kazakhstan) VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation (Russia) OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. (Japan) Baoji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Titanium Market:

Drivers: Increasing use of titanium dioxide in paints & coatings industry Restraint: Stringent environmental policies regarding the production of titanium dioxide Opportunity: Growing adoption of titanium powder in additive manufacturing Challenge: Uncertainty about the safety of titanium dioxide

Key Findings of the Study:

Titanium dioxide dominated the product type segment in terms of value in the titanium market The plastics & rubber industry accounted for the second-largest share in terms of value of the titanium dioxide market in 2024 The desalination industry is expected to register the third-highest CAGR in terms of value of the titanium metal market during the forecast period Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the titanium market in terms of value and volume

Based on product type, the titanium dioxide segment accounted for the largest share of the titanium market as it offers excellent properties such as high refractive index, brightness, better opacity, and UV resistance, which is crucial for high-performance applications. It is a naturally occurring white pigment that is produced in two crystalline forms: rutile and anatase. Rutile-based titanium dioxide is majorly used in the paints & coatings, plastics & rubber, and paper industries, and anatase-based titanium dioxide is widely used in photocatalysis, environmental purification, clean energy, and UV shielding agents. The production of titanium dioxide involves extracting it from titanium-bearing ores, such as ilmenite and rutile, through processes like the sulfate process and chloride process, which convert the raw materials into a fine white powder suitable for industrial use.

Based on end-use industry, the paints & coatings industry is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the titanium dioxide market during the forecast period. Due to its exceptional properties, titanium dioxide is used to produce high-quality paints & coatings for various applications, including architectural, automotive, industrial, and decorative finishes. In architectural coatings, titanium dioxide enhances the hiding power of coatings, allowing for vibrant colors and reducing pigment requirements, thus improving overall performance. Titanium dioxide also plays a crucial role in automotive coatings as it has the ability to improve opacity, durability, and UV resistance, which protects vehicles from environmental damage and maintains their esthetic appeal over time.

Based on end-use industry, the aerospace & defense segment leads the titanium metal market. Its unique combination of high strength and low weight makes it an essential material for constructing various structural components in aircraft, including fuselages, frames, landing gear, and critical attachment points. It has the ability to withstand intense stress while significantly reducing overall aircraft weight, which enhances fuel efficiency and performance. For instance, titanium alloys account for approximately 15% of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s airframe by weight, reflecting their extensive use in both, primary and secondary structures. Similarly, in the Airbus A350 XWB, titanium makes up about 14% of the airframe and is utilized in key areas such as the landing gear, wing attachment fittings, and fuselage frames.

Based on region, the titanium market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing demand for titanium dioxide and titanium metal across various end-use industries. Titanium dioxide, a critical white pigment used in paints, coatings, and plastics, continues to see robust consumption due to its superior opacity, brightness UV resistance, and durability. The presence of established manufacturers such as The Chemours Company, Tronox Holdings Plc., Kromos Worldwide, Inc. significantly contributes to the stability and growth of the market for titanium dioxide across the region.

Simultaneously, titanium metal, known for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance, is increasingly utilized in high-performance applications, including aircraft components, medical implants, and military equipment. The aerospace sector, led by Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and SpaceX, continues to push the boundaries of lightweight materials for next-generation aircraft and space exploration. A number of joint ventures and collaborations between titanium metal manufacturers and OEMs have helped further expand the titanium business in the aerospace & defense, chemical & process industry, energy & power, and desalination. These developments in the industry are expected to reduce the overall cost of titanium and its products during the forecast period. Additionally, the US government is supporting domestic titanium production through strategic investments and policy initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on foreign sources and strengthening national security. A notable example is the Department of Defense's (DoD) allocation of USD 12.7 million to IperionX Technology, LLC under the Defense Production Act Investment (DPAI) Program. This funding is designated to enhance titanium powder production capabilities at IperionX's facility in Virginia, with the goal of scaling up to 125 metric tons annually.

The major players operating in the titanium market include Venator Materials PLC. (UK), The Chemours Company (US), Tronox Holdings Plc. (US), LB Group (China), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (US), INEOS (UK), Cinkarna Celje d.d. (Slovenia), Evonik (Germany), TAYCA Co., Ltd. (Japan), ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED (Australia), AMG (Netherlands), ATI (US), Toho Titanium Co., Ltd. (Japan), Precision Castparts Corp. (Titanium Metals Corporation) (US), UST- KAMENOGORSK TITANIUM AND MAGNESIUM PLANT JSC (Kazakhstan), VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation (Russia), OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Baoji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. (China). These companies are enhancing their production capabilities and collaborating with key players in the end-use industries across regions, such as the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. They are establishing a robust market presence and adopting strong business strategies by innovating and commercializing their manufacturing processes.

