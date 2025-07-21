ETHRANSACTION Launches Cloud Mining Platform to Allow Investors to Earn Bitcoin Mining Profits

Jacksonville, Florida, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the recent breakout of the 123,000 mark in Bitcoin (BTC), cryptocurrencies have become the hottest topic in the financial and cryptocurrency investment sectors so ETHRANSACTION has launched new BTC mining contracts so the users can yield BTC. Michael Saylor believes that “the only thing better than holding Bitcoin is holding more Bitcoin”. Therefore, Bitcoin holdings may not decrease in the short term. However, even if the price drops, how can we continue to earn cryptocurrency profits from Bitcoin?





Ethransaction has brought a breakthrough to the Bitcoin mining industry: Bitcoin cloud mining. Bitcoin mining has long been considered one of the most profitable ways to earn huge profits, especially when the market is soaring. Unlike traditional Bitcoin mining, which requires huge initial costs and mining expertise, Ethransaction provides a more convenient way to get started. With Ethransaction, ordinary users can start earning cryptocurrency mining profits with just $19.

How Ethransaction Makes Bitcoin Mining Accessible to Everyone

Buying Bitcoin is accompanied by Bitcoin price fluctuations, which can lead to huge losses. Furthermore, Bitcoin mining is expensive and almost impossible to participate. But Ethransaction offers a great solution. Through contract planning, users can rent computing power from its various data centers through Ethransaction's online platform.

Since mining activities are completely managed and maintained by Ethransaction, the entire process is completely hands-off, providing an excellent passive income opportunity. Investors can not only receive Bitcoin mining rewards, but also completely passive income.

In addition to Bitcoin, Ethransaction also supports mining eight other cryptocurrencies , including Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, through a variety of cloud mining contracts.

Explore Dogecoin Cloud Mining for Free

Ethransaction is currently active and is running free Dogecoin cloud mining contracts and offering a $19 sign-up bonus. The Dogecoin cloud mining plan contract is $19, and the platform will assist in paying the fees. Strictly speaking, this is a free trial plan.

After the Dogecoin cloud mining contract ends, users can easily top up and purchase other cloud mining contracts ranging from $19 to $570,000 and get a higher return on investment.

ETHRANSACTION launches high-yield contracts

⦁WhatsMiner M30S【Daily Sign-in Rewards】Contract plan: Investment amount: $19, total net profit: $19 + $0.9.

⦁Avalon Manufacturing A1346【Experience Contract】Contract plan: Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $18.

⦁ElphaPex DG Home1 Contract plan: Investment amount: $600, total net profit: $600 + $52.5.

⦁Antminer L7 Contract plan: Investment amount: $1300, total net profit: $1300 + $236.6.

⦁Invest in Antminer T21 Contract plan: Investment amount: $3700, total net profit: $3700 + $1021.2.





(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, which can be viewed on the ETHRANSACTION official website.)

Several steps to join Ethransaction

Go to the ETHRANSACTION official website to register and easily start mining popular currencies such as Dogecoin and Bitcoin. Choose from a variety of cloud mining contracts and purchase the contract that meets your goals. Daily cryptocurrency income will be automatically displayed on your dashboard.



Email: info@ethransaction.vip

website: https://www.ethransactio.vip

Attachment