Specialized Education Services, Inc. Opens School in Tucson, Expanding Support for Arizona Students with Special Needs

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced the opening of Sierra School of Tucson, SESI’s sixth school in Arizona. The new campus, located at 450 East Wetmore Road, is now enrolling students for the 2025-26 school year, which begins July 31.

The Sierra School of Tucson will serve students in grades K-12 (ages 5-22) and is designed to nurture their academic, social, and behavioral growth. The school offers a structured learning environment grounded in evidence-based practices, standards-aligned curriculum, sensory integration, and behavior modification.

“Over the past seven years, Sierra Schools of Arizona have helped thousands of students succeed,” said Dawn Thomas, president of SESI. “We’re excited to expand into Tucson to provide families and district partners with a program that meets students where they are and supports their full potential.”

Sierra School of Tucson offers three specialized Learning Pathways to meet a wide range of needs:

Spark: For students needing academic and behavioral support, focused on transitioning to less restrictive settings.

Spring: For students with emotional or mild cognitive disabilities, combining academics with life skills instruction.

Bloom: For students with moderate to severe cognitive disabilities or autism, emphasizing functional academics, communication, and daily living skills.



Students will also have access to related services such as counseling, occupational therapy, sensory rooms, motor labs, and social work. All programs are built on an integrated Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) designed to promote growth, remove barriers to learning, and equip students with the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond.

“With small class sizes and a dedicated team of educators, therapists, and support staff, we’re able to build meaningful relationships with students and their families,” said Lenora King, SESI school director. “Families can enroll directly, and we partner with local school districts to ensure students get the support they need in the most appropriate setting.”

In addition to the Tucson opening, SESI is renaming two existing Lexington Life Academy campuses in the greater Phoenix area. Lexington Life Academy Gateway will now operate as Sierra School of Gateway and Lexington Life Academy South Mountain will become Sierra School of South Mountain. Both locations will continue to accept the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA), which provides financial support to Arizona families of children with special needs, including autism, helping them access the educational setting that best fits their child.

For a full list of SESI programs in Arizona, visit https://sesischools.com/register-central-arizona.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and private day schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and emotional needs of special and alternative education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities, and other challenges. Partnering with over 800 school districts nationwide, SESI serves nearly 13,000 students in private day schools and in-district classrooms. SESI is accredited by Cognia.