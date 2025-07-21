ETHRANSACTION creates a layer of stable income for XRP holders [Awakening Bulletproof Vest]

Columbus, Ohio, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethransaction will lead the cloud mining industry as the cryptocurrency market will reach a critical turning point in the summer of 2025. ETHRANSACTION has launched many new mining contracts as many crypto currencies like XRP is currently trading at $3.75, a price position that carries great technical significance - on-chain data shows that this corresponds to the average holding cost area of ​​nearly 2 billion XRP, forming a strong market psychological resistance level. Well-known analyst Peter Brandt issued a severe warning: If the price unfortunately falls below $1.8, it may trigger a bearish reversal pattern, resulting in a 77% risk of a plunge. At the same time, Canary Capital holds a completely opposite view and firmly believes that XRP will usher in a doubling market. Faced with such extreme market divergences, more and more XRP holders choose to implement the "conversion mining" strategy through the ETHRANSACTION platform to lock in stable returns before the market direction becomes clear and avoid the risk of price shocks.





Asset conversion mechanism and platform core advantages

ETHRANSACTION's innovative model perfectly solves the core pain point of XRP holders - releasing the value of asset cash flow without selling spot. Users only need to deposit their XRP into the platform, and the system will automatically convert it into cloud mining computing power, eliminating the high hardware investment (mining machine costs generally exceed $8,000) and professional technical thresholds required for traditional mining.

ETHRANSACTION platform adopts an intelligent layered contract architecture to adapt to investors of different capital scales:

Zero-cost experience: New users will receive a $19 bonus upon registration, and can participate in cryptocurrency mining without investment

Short-term efficient contracts: For all planned contracts, before you purchase them, you can choose the appropriate capital scale before making a decision, and the amount, cycle, daily income and total income are displayed transparently. For example:

Investment Amount Contract Period Daily income Total Proceeds at Maturity $100 2 $9 $118 $600 6 $16.9 $645 $1,300 14 $51.06 $1536.6





Large-amount professional plan contracts can allow you to earn a fixed income of $18,240 per day.

All contracts realize automatic daily settlement of income. When the account balance reaches $100, you can freely withdraw to your own wallet or reinvest in other contracts, forming an exponential growth cycle of income. More importantly, this model allows investors to completely get rid of their anxiety about market fluctuations-even if XRP plummets 20% in a single day due to sudden news, users can still receive stable income according to the contract.

Security architecture: Financial institution-level protection system

In the field of encryption where security incidents frequently occur, ETHRANSACTION has established an industry-leading protection mechanism:

Regulatory compliance: ETHRANSACTION has all financial licenses issued by the British government, strictly implements AML/KYC procedures, and is currently in the preparation stage for listing

Asset insurance: All assets deposited by users are insured by insurance giant L&G

Technical protection: Military-grade EV SSL encryption + McAfee® anti-hacking system + cold wallet isolated storage are adopted. Currently, ETHRANSACTION maintains a zero security incident record

Green operation: Global mines use 100% renewable energy, and all equipment in the mines is supplied by independent power plants for 24-hour operation

Breakthrough goal: ETHRANSACTION platform strives to be successfully listed by the end of 2025 and enable users in all regions of the world to fully participate in cloud mining with low barriers to entry. Earn stable passive income.

During this sensitive technical window, ETHRANSACTION's fixed income characteristics become a natural volatility hedging tool - whether the market chooses to break upward or downward, the daily output of the contract remains constant, protecting investors from the torment of market fluctuations.





Step-by-step wealth plan: starting from zero cost

In addition to direct investment, the platform has innovatively launched a dual-track participation model:

Newbie experience plan: $100 starting contract, 2-day cycle income of $18

Alliance recommendation: Get a lifetime 6% commission by recommending friends to participate in ETHRANSACTION cloud mining, and the top promoters will be rewarded with $370,000.

This design greatly reduces the threshold for ordinary investors to participate in the crypto income ecosystem. Even if they are reluctant to invest money for the time being, users can still open the wealth channel through social promotion.

A new milestone in the transformation of crypto investment paradigms

When XRP is ready to go on the key battlefield of $2.2 and the long and short sides are on the verge of a fight, ETHRANSACTION is redefining the value logic of cryptocurrency. It is neither a betrayal of the long-term belief in XRP nor a compromise with short-term volatility, but a layer of "bulletproof vest" for rational investors in turbulent markets.

By transforming volatile assets into a stable cash flow engine, the platform cleverly bridges the stability of traditional finance and the growth potential of cryptocurrencies. Under the regulatory compliance framework, relying on institutional-level risk control systems and innovative contract design, ETHRANSACTION has more than 8 million global users (many of whom are XRP holders) who have taken the lead in experiencing this "fearless rise and fall" wealth growth model.

As more investors awaken to the strategic value of "conversion mining", a silent income revolution has begun - here, tokens are no longer just fluctuations on trading charts, but become productive assets that work day and night, engraving the coordinates of conservatives in the evolution of crypto finance.

Enter the official website: https://ethransaction.vip/ to open a new path.

Attachment