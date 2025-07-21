Ethransaction, A platform that makes one-stop cryptocurrency mining simple, convenient and stable

New York City, NY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, in the cryptocurrency industry, mining has always been one of the important ways to obtain digital assets, but traditional mining requires high hardware costs, professional technology and stable power supply, which makes many investors discouraged. ETHRANSACTION cloud mining service platform came into being, aiming to provide users with simple, convenient and low-cost cloud mining services, so that everyone can easily participate in cryptocurrency mining and enjoy stable income growth.





New energy power supply, low-cost and efficient mining

One of the core advantages of ETHRANSACTION is that it uses self-built new energy power plants and uses environmentally friendly power systems to provide stable and low-cost power support for mining equipment. Compared with traditional mining that relies on power grid power supply, our electricity costs are greatly reduced, making the mining cost of each Bitcoin only about 30,000 US dollars, which is far lower than the industry average. This not only improves mining efficiency, but also conforms to the environmental protection concept of global sustainable development.

In addition, the platform combines AI intelligent management system to optimize the operating efficiency of mining machines, monitor computing power distribution in real time, and ensure the maximization of mining income. The application of AI technology makes mining operations more intelligent, reduces human intervention, and improves the overall income stability.

No hardware investment required, one-click participation in cloud mining

For novices or cryptocurrency enthusiasts without professional equipment, ETHRANSACTION provides a minimalist way to participate:

No need to buy expensive mining machines, eliminating hardware maintenance and technical difficulties.

No need to worry about electricity costs and equipment operation and maintenance, the platform provides full hosting services.

Flexible participation through contract plans, investors only need to choose a mining package that suits them to start earning income.





The platform supports mining and exchange of multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies (such as BTC, ETH, etc.) , and users can flexibly adjust investment strategies according to market trends to maximize returns.

Safe and transparent, worry-free financial security

ETHRANSACTION attaches great importance to the security of users' funds and data privacy, and adopts multiple encryption technologies and cold storage solutions to protect user assets. All mining income is open and transparent, and users can view daily income in real time through mobile APP or official website to ensure that every income is clear and traceable.

You can operate it with your mobile phone and manage your income anytime, anywhere

It is extremely simple to participate in ETHRANSACTION's cloud mining service. You only need a mobile phone to complete the following:

· Register an account

·Select a mining contract

·Real-time monitoring of income

·Flexible withdrawal or reinvestment

Whether you are a cryptocurrency novice or a veteran player, you can quickly get started and easily enjoy passive income.

Join now and grab a place in mining

ETHRANSACTION cloud mining service platform provides investors with low-threshold, high-return cryptocurrency mining opportunities. With the help of new energy power, AI intelligent management and one-stop hosting services, we make mining simpler and more efficient.

This opportunity is rare. Visit the official website https://ethransaction.vip/ now to start your journey of stable income!



Email: info@ethransaction.vip

Attachment