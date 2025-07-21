Beyond Weather Forecasting: First Meteorological and Economic Expo Showcases "Meteorology Plus" Full Industrial Chain

HEFEI, China, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 18 to 20, the first expo centered on "meteorological economy"—the First Meteorological and Economic Expo (hereinafter referred to as "the Expo")—hosted by the China Meteorological Service Association, was held at the Hefei Binhu International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Full Industrial Chain Showcases New Blueprint of "Meteorology Plus" Empowering All Industries

With the theme "Integrating Meteorology into the New Economy, Joining Hands to Create a Better Future," the Expo systematically presented the comprehensive landscape of the meteorological economy for the first time.

Over a hundred exhibitors from more than 20 fields, including meteorology, artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy, transportation and tourism, healthcare and wellness, and financial insurance, gathered at the Expo. Numerous meteorological technology products were showcased, including intelligent integrated drones with both fixed-wing and rotor flight modes for meteorology, laser virtual wind towers for wind farm site selection, and remarkably functional air cannons capable of dispersing smog and suppressing hail.

The Expo connected the industrial, capital, and innovation chains. Through multi-dimensional measures such as investment and financing introductions, industrial matchmaking, and technology pairing, it built a full-lifecycle industrial service system. Exhibiting enterprises could achieve precise connections and efficient transformations during the event through product displays, supply-demand matchmaking, and on-site signings, further expanding the industrial boundaries of "meteorology plus."

High-Tech Meteorological Products Emerge, Providing Precision Services for Public Life

A cluster of high-tech meteorological products debuted at the Expo. From cloud-penetrating detection drones to "pocket-sized weather stations," new meteorological technologies are shifting reliance on "living by the weather" to proactive "calculations of sky and earth." Meteorological technology now serves people's lives with greater precision.

From AI-driven meteorological service assistants to scenario-based solutions for the "low-altitude economy" utilizing meteorological data, the Expo served not only as a stage for technological display but also as a crucial hub for advancing the meteorological economy from "concept" to "practice" and from "fragmented" to "integrated."

At the Expo, meteorology was no longer synonymous merely with "sunny, cloudy, warm, or cold." It has become a key factor of production and a fundamental supporting force, driving the development of cutting-edge technologies and serving people's lives.

Igniting New Momentum for Meteorological Science Development with Popular Science

The Expo was not only a grand event for showcasing technology and products but also a "marvelous journey of meteorology" built through popular science.

Focusing on the integration of "popular science + technology + life," the Expo featured fun meteorological research peripherals, a matrix of meteorological science education resources, immersive interactive experiences, AI piano robots harmonizing technology and art, and 4K HD screens with AI interaction bringing meteorological mysteries to life... It made meteorological knowledge "portable" in an edutainment format, unlocking learning from "listening" to "playing" to "studying," and transforming knowledge from symbols into perceptible, interactive life scenarios, conveying a "grand meteorological perspective" through popular science.

The Expo also featured a dedicated zone for university scientific exchange and introduced investment and financing institutions. It pooled innovative resources, served enterprise innovation, led industrial development, cultivated industrial technology talent, injected new vitality into the flourishing meteorological economy sector, and propelled its growth.

During the Expo, nearly 2,000 participants, including representatives from government departments, international organizations, renowned meteorologists from home and abroad, industry enterprise representatives, professional visitors, and media, gathered to witness this milestone moment in the development of the meteorological economy.

As the spotlight of the first Meteorological and Economic Expo shone on Hefei, the China Meteorological Service Association also celebrated its 10th anniversary milestone. Looking ahead, the Association will continue to be based on standards, driven by innovation, and connected through cooperation, joining hands with partners from all sectors to jointly compose a magnificent chapter for the meteorological economy, transforming it from an "invisible engine" to a "visible pillar."

Contact Person:

Mrs Lei

Email: csma@chinamsa.org

Website: www.chinamsa.org

Telephone: 010-58993503

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2174457b-d90b-41b3-8c60-89a5df18069d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bc38c9b-1f00-4be4-a05d-bf34c5425a0d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7e6a427-741d-4b54-b35d-16433102609e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b23b7002-bfc1-44a9-ab1b-6fe92023fc96