Warrior Logistics Advocates for Hybrid Freight Solutions to Navigate Supply Chain Volatility

COPPELL, Texas, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warrior Logistics, a Texas-based leader in transportation and logistics, announces a commitment to its hybrid asset strategy, blending dedicated asset-based operations with an asset-light, flexible brokerage network. This innovative approach empowers shippers to build resilient, cost-efficient supply chains that can adapt seamlessly to today’s dynamic economic landscape.

“In today’s freight market, business leaders shouldn’t have to choose between control and flexibility in their supply chain strategy,” said Malinda McFarlane, CMO and co-founder of Warrior Logistics. “Our hybrid model gives leaders both, delivering the consistency of an owned fleet alongside the scalability of trusted third-party partnerships, allowing businesses to navigate any demand cycle with confidence.”

Supply chain instability, driven by labor shortages, shifting consumer demand, and macroeconomic pressures, has exposed the limitations of traditional freight models. Purely asset-based carriers offer reliability and control, but often struggle to adapt cost-effectively when demand softens. Conversely, asset-light brokers excel at scaling capacity up or down but can fall short on consistency and accountability.

Warrior Logistics addresses these challenges by integrating both models under one roof. The company’s owned fleet, anchored in key metros like Houston, Dallas, Memphis, and Chicago, ensures guaranteed service and local accountability. Simultaneously, its asset-light operations enable customers to flex capacity as needed without paying a premium, maintaining high service standards even during sudden market shifts.

This strategy is already delivering measurable results. Recently, a major beverage can manufacturer awarded Warrior Logistics a $2 million contract after the company leveraged its Dallas network to bundle more than 100 low-volume lanes. By combining asset-backed and brokerage resources, Warrior helped the client stabilize costs and secure dependable coverage across multiple markets.

“Trust is at the core of everything we do,” added McFarlane. “By uniting our deep expertise in fleet operations with a nimble brokerage platform, we’re helping customers turn volatility into opportunity, building supply chains that are not just efficient, but truly resilient.”

By seamlessly integrating owned fleet assets with a robust brokerage network, Warrior Logistics is redefining what it means to be adaptable in the freight industry. This strategic blend equips customers with the ability to proactively manage shifting market conditions without compromising on dependability or cost. As businesses continue to navigate an unpredictable supply chain environment, Warrior’s people first, forward-thinking approach ensures they’re not only prepared for the challenges ahead but positioned to thrive.

About Warrior Logistics

Warrior Logistics is a Texas-based premier transportation and logistics company dedicated to delivering exceptional service through innovation, integrity, and a commitment to excellence. Warrior Logistics focuses on trust over transaction, fostering a strong, people-driven culture. By empowering its team members to achieve success, they provide unparalleled value to customers. At Warrior Logistics, the mission is to drive progress and build lasting relationships in the logistics industry. Learn more at www.warriorlogistics.com.

