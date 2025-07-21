VitalHub Announces Q2 2025 Conference Call Date

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) announced today that it will release financial results for its second quarter 2025 ended June 30, 2025 after market close on August 7, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call on August 8, 2025 at 9:00am EST, hosted by CEO Dan Matlow and CFO Brian Goffenberg with a Q&A session to follow.

To register for the conference call please visit:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TnJHctC-T0STDViGoHlIJw

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,000 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 500 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(365) 363-6433

christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com