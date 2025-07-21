Delineate Renews Partnership with Cint to Power Real-Time Brand and Campaign Tracking Across the Globe

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint , the global leader in research and measurement technology, is pleased to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Delineate , the consumer insights platform delivering always-on access to real-time brand and campaign tracking.

The companies have worked together for five years, with Cint providing the high-quality, scalable sample needed to power Delineate’s always-on feedback platform. This renewed agreement follows a comprehensive global review process by Delineate to evaluate sample partners across the industry. As part of the renewed partnership, Delineate will migrate to the Cint Exchange via API, gaining access to greater speed, consistency, and scale.

Key benefits of the renewed partnership include:

Migration to Cint Exchange to support faster and more scalable sample delivery across global markets.

to support faster and more scalable sample delivery across global markets. Access to hard-to-reach audiences with real-time sampling capabilities that support Delineate’s always-on insight platform.

with real-time sampling capabilities that support Delineate’s always-on insight platform. Expanded global coverage and consistent sample quality, powering brand tracking and campaign measurement in over 60 countries.

and consistent sample quality, powering brand tracking and campaign measurement in over 60 countries. Alignment on quality standards through Cint’s Trust Score and quality initiatives, closely matching Delineate’s own data integrity commitments.

through Cint’s Trust Score and quality initiatives, closely matching Delineate’s own data integrity commitments. Fair pricing and flexible integration via API, enabling seamless workflows and cost-effective data collection.



“In 2024, we conducted a rigorous global review of our consumer sample partnerships to ensure we were future-ready,” said James 'JT' Turner, Founder and CEO at Delineate. “We chose to double down on Cint as our global partner because of their unmatched scale, technology alignment, and unwavering focus on quality. Their Trust Score and quality infrastructure mirror our own values and play a critical role in how we serve clients.”

By integrating with Cint Exchange, Delineate will strengthen its ability to deliver global consumer opinions with real-time precision. The partnership will help Delineate serve clients who rely on daily brand tracking to fuel faster, smarter decisions. This includes digital-first brands that require rapid feedback loops and consistent insight delivery across multiple markets.

“Delineate’s mission to deliver real-time insight to some of the world’s most forward-thinking brands aligns perfectly with Cint’s technology and global scale,” said Patrick Comer, CEO at Cint. “We’re excited to deepen this collaboration through our Cint Exchange platform and help Delineate unlock even greater operational efficiency, quality, and reach.”

The renewed partnership reinforces a shared commitment to delivering accurate, high-quality data across markets at scale, essential for measuring campaign impact and tracking consumer sentiment in the moment.

About Cint

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more.

Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live.

At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT), has a global workforce of over 800. Cint has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, New Orleans, Singapore, Gurgaon, and Sydney, among other locations.

About Delineate

Consumers experience the world in the moment. The days of waiting patiently for consumer insights are over. You want data on demand so you can be confident of making the best decisions. Now.

Welcome to Delineate, an always-on connection to the real world, so you have sight of accurate consumer opinions from across the globe. We put control at the fingertips of insights and analytics leaders, giving them an unfair advantage. Access the data when you need it, how you want it, to make informed, data-driven decisions using the latest intelligence available.

Delineate is the only consumer insights platform that is “always on.” Delineate gives you the competitive advantage of tracking the moments that matter to your brand and campaigns, so you can make decisions that win.

Delineate has tracked thousands of campaigns and measured consumer reactions in more than 60 countries for brands like Coca-Cola, LG, and Tata.

Contact

Lara Schembri Sant

lara@kitehillpr.com