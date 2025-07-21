Check Point Appoints Jonathan Zanger as Chief Technology Officer to Strengthen Cyber Security Capabilities through AI Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Zanger as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Zanger will lead Check Point’s global cyber security and AI strategy and AI centers. He will also shape the company’s AI innovation efforts.

Jonathan Zanger brings more than 15 years of experience building and scaling cyber security and AI-driven platforms. Prior to joining Check Point, he served as CTO at Trigo, where he led the development of advanced AI and computer vision systems for autonomous retail. He holds advanced degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“AI is fundamentally reshaping both how cyber threats emerge and how we defend against them,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point Software Technologies. “Jonathan’s deep technical expertise and leadership in cyber security and applied AI, will accelerate our mission to deliver prevention-first security for a hyperconnected world. His appointment reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of cyber defense through bold innovation.”

As CTO, Zanger will steer the evolution of Check Point’s AI strategy, embedding advanced automation and machine learning across its Infinity Platform to support a prevention-first approach. These efforts build on a series of recent milestones, including Check Point’s recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platform, Q3 2025, which praised its “plan to deliver AI-driven capabilities to automate network security functions.” Zanger’s appointment also aligns with Miercom’s validation of Check Point as one of the industry’s top-performing AI-powered security platforms. Together, these distinctions reinforce the company’s leadership in delivering intelligent, unified cyber security for hybrid IT environments.

“I’m thrilled to join Check Point at such a pivotal moment,” said Jonathan Zanger, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point. “Cyber security must evolve faster than the threats it’s designed to stop. By embedding AI across every layer of our architecture, from gateways to the cloud, we’re not just keeping pace, we’re setting the pace.”

Zanger’s appointment comes as Check Point expands its AI investments and talent base, reinforcing its leadership in intelligent, unified cyber defense. Backed by a prevention-first approach and its open garden ecosystem, the company is uniquely positioned to help enterprises navigate digital transformation with confidence and resilience.

Follow Check Point via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

X: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.