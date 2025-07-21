Kaida BioPharma Chairman and Founding Investor, Craig Pierson, to Present at Opal Group’s Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaida BioPharma (“Kaida” or the “Company”), an early-stage pharma company dedicated to advancing targeted anti-cancer therapies to address hormone-driven cancers affecting women, today announced Craig Pierson, Founder and Chairman of Kaida BioPharma will present on a panel as part of Opal Group’s flagship event, the Family Office & Private Wealth Management Forum 2025 being held July 21-23, 2025 in Newport, RI.

Details of the panel presentation are as follows:

Panel: Healthcare & Life Sciences Investment Outlook: How Should Family Offices Invest into The Healthcare Sector?

Date and Time: Tuesday, July 22, 2025 at 4:40 PM ET

The panel will involve discussion around the rise of personalized medicine: investment opportunities in genomics and biotech; telemedicine and digital health; and the impact of aging populations on healthcare investments.

For more information, please visit the event website.

About Kaida BioPharma



Kaida BioPharma was founded on the research principles and clinical evidence of the therapeutic benefit of blocking the binding of prolactin (PRL), a multifunctional hormone, to its receptor (PRLR), given their roles as growth factors in tumor growth and proliferation. The Company’s lead product candidate KAD101 is a growth hormone antagonist designed to selective and effectively block the tumoral PRL/PRLR axis which has been shown to induce programmed cell death (autophagy) in gynecologic tumors. The Company is collaborating closely with Dr. John Langenheim, professor at Thomas Jefferson University, and Dr. Anil Sood, professor and vice chair for translational research in the departments of gynecologic oncology and cancer biology at MD Anderson Cancer Center, who have both published extensive research on prolactin and its role as a growth factor in tumor growth and progression and the potential therapeutic benefit of KAD101. Kaida is dedicated to providing a new hope for patients with treatment-resistant gynecological cancers. The Company’s mission is to develop innovative therapies that target the specific needs of those patients, offering a medical treatment that can make a significant difference. For more information, please visit kaida-biopharma.com.



