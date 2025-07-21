Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Class A Ordinary Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc – GCT

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP and The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announce that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Class A ordinary shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS

ACTION AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who or that purchased or otherwise acquired Class A ordinary shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc (“GigaCloud”) during the period from August 18, 2022 to May 22, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and were allegedly damaged thereby (the “Settlement Class”).

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Court-appointed Co-Lead Plaintiffs, on behalf of themselves and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and GigaCloud, Larry Lei Wu, Xin Wan, Kwok Hei David Lau, Zhiwu Chen, Thomas Liu, and Aegis Capital Corp (collectively, the “Settling Defendants”), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the “Action”) in the amount of $2,750,000 (the “Settlement”).

A hearing will be held remotely on October 9, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. before the Honorable Jesse M. Furman of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, (the “Settlement Hearing”) to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated June 16, 2025; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the “Net Settlement Fund”) to Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Co-Lead Counsel’s Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing or change it to an in-person hearing without providing another written notice. Information about the hearing, including instructions for remote access, will be posted at www.gigacloudsecuritiessettlement.com. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting www.gigacloudsecuritiessettlement.com or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

In re GigaCloud Technology Inc Securities Settlement

Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205

Media, PA 19063

(866) 274-4004

info@strategicclaims.net

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Co-Lead Counsel:

POMERANTZ LLP

Jeremy A. Lieberman, Esq.

Jonathan D. Park, Esq.

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10016

www.pomlaw.com

(212) 661-1100

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Laurence M. Rosen, Esq.

Brian B. Alexander, Esq.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

www.rosenlegal.com

(212) 686-1060



If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than October 6, 2025. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received no later than September 18, 2025. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Co-Lead Counsel’s Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person or, for users of the Court’s Electronic Case Filing system, by that system, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than September 18, 2025.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.