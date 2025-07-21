Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of InnovAge Holding Corp. Publicly Traded Common Stock - INNV

DENVER, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC announces that the United District Court for the District of Colorado has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of InnovAge Holding Corp. publicly traded common stock (NASDAQ: INNV):

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLORADO

Civil Action No.: 21-cv-02770-WJM-SBP

EL PASO FIREMEN & POLICEMEN’S PENSION FUND, SAN ANTONIO FIRE & POLICE PENSION FUND, AND INDIANA PUBLIC RETIREMENT SYSTEM, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated,

Plaintiffs,

v.

INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP., MAUREEN HEWITT, BARBARA GUTIERREZ, JOHN ELLIS BUSH, ANDREW CAVANNA, CAROLINE DECHERT, EDWARD KENNEDY, JR., PAVITHRA MAHESH, THOMAS SCULLY, MARILYN TAVENNER, SEAN TRAYNOR, RICHARD ZORETIC, WCAS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION, WCAS MANAGEMENT, L.P., WCAS MANAGEMENT, LLC, APAX PARTNERS US LLC, TCO GROUP HOLDINGS, L.P., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC, BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC., GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INC., ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO. INCORPORATED, WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY, L.L.C., PIPER SANDLER & CO., CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES, INC., LOOP CAPITAL MARKETS LLC, SIEBERT WILLIAMS SHANK & CO., LLC, and ROBERTS & RYAN INVESTMENTS, INC.,

Defendants.

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons or entities who (i) purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) between May 11, 2021, and December 22, 2021, inclusive; and/or (ii) purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded InnovAge common stock either in or traceable to InnovAge’s March 4, 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) and were damaged thereby (the “Class”).1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado (the “Court”), that the above-captioned securities class action (the “Action”) is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $27,000,000 in cash (the “Settlement”), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on November 26, 2025 at 10:30 a.m., before the Honorable William J. Martínez either in person at the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Alfred A. Arraj U.S. Courthouse, Courtroom A801, 901 19th Street, Denver, CO 80294, or by telephone or videoconference, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated June 2, 2025 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel’s request for attorneys’ fees, plus actual expenses for litigating the case, which may include an application for reimbursement of the reasonable costs and expenses incurred by Lead Plaintiffs directly related to their representation of the Class, should be approved.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to a payment from the Settlement. If you have not yet received the Postcard Notice directing you to the location of the Notice and Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Claim Form”), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at InnovAge Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063; calling toll-free (866) 274-4004; or emailing info@strategicclaims.net. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, www.strategicclaims.net/InnovAge/.

If you are a member of the Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form to the Claims Administrator postmarked (or submitted online) no later than November 5, 2025. If you are a Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion to the Claims Administrator such that it is received no later than November 5, 2025, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement. Excluding yourself is the only option that may allow you to be part of any other current or future lawsuit against Defendants or any of the other released parties concerning the claims being resolved by the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for attorneys’ fees, plus actual expenses for litigating the case, which may include an application for reimbursement of the reasonable costs and expenses incurred by Lead Plaintiffs directly related to their representation of the Class, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants’ Counsel such that they are received no later than November 5, 2025, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk’s office, Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Lead Counsel.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

InnovAge Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

Tel: (866) 274-4004

Email: info@strategicclaims.net

www.strategicclaims.net/InnovAge/

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC

Attn: Molly Bowen

1100 New York Avenue NW, 8th Floor

Washington, DC 20005

Tel.: (202) 408-4600

Email: mbowen@cohenmilstein.com

By Order of the Court

______________________

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Class by definition as set forth in the full Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys’ Fees and Litigation Expenses (the “Notice”), available at www.strategicclaims.net/InnovAge/.