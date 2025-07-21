China Prefabricated Construction Market Report 2025 | A CNY 2.47 Trillion Market by 2029, with 8.5% CAGR During 2025-2029

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prefabricated construction market in China is on an upward trajectory, anticipating a 10% annual growth rate to reach CNY 1.62 trillion by 2025. From 2020 to 2024, the sector achieved an impressive CAGR of 11.7%, a growth trend that is expected to continue at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2029. By 2029, the market is projected to expand from CNY 1.48 trillion to approximately CNY 2.47 trillion.

This comprehensive dataset offers an in-depth analysis of the prefabricated construction sector in China. With over 100 KPIs covering various growth dynamics, market opportunities are fully explored across different end-markets, materials, and products, enhanced by detailed charts and tables.

Key Insights

China's prefabricated construction industry is evolving into a fundamental model across housing, infrastructure, and public services. This transition is accelerated by urbanization, resilience norms, and technological advancements that align with the 14th Five-Year Plan. Significant investments in modular systems, factory automation, and robotics are revolutionizing off-site production. Strategic partnerships with government bodies and tech companies are enhancing efficiency, quality, and eco-sustainability.

Future trends point to the integration of digital twins, expanded use of sustainable materials like engineered timber, and increased robot deployment. Prefabricated strategies will penetrate healthcare, education, and public infrastructure sectors, positioning China as a leader in APAC's modular construction. It is vital for senior leaders to invest in modular manufacturing, deepen technological partnerships, and focus on prefabrication-led projects to set a global standard for resilient construction methodologies.

Cement Strong Industry Outlook

Prefabrication is becoming central to national strategies, integrating into housing and public infrastructure with strong growth, particularly in modular systems.

It's embedded in urbanization and resilience goals of the 14th Five-Year Plan, addressing rapid urban migration and infrastructure needs, with certification for earthquake resistance.

Illuminate Key Trends with Evidence

Permanent modular systems are the fastest-growing segment, with enhanced digital and robotized processes for precision and customization.

Sustainability is a priority, with mandates aligned to lower waste and emissions. Prefabrication reduces labor costs, material waste, and accelerates timelines.

Forge Strategic Partnerships

Public-private partnerships are key, with government mandates promoting prefab materials. Integration of tech and manufacturing ecosystems is crucial for automated systems.

International knowledge exchange and involvement in the Belt and Road initiative are enhancing China's regional and global reach.

Leverage Key Growth Drivers

Urbanization and policy support are facilitating city expansion and infrastructure developments, aligning with Five-Year Plan objectives.

Labor and raw material cost pressures are tipping the scales towards cost-effective, mechanized prefabrication. Prefab consistency aids in disaster resilience plans.

Adoption in industrial and healthcare infrastructure is expanding, supporting broader upgrades in education and hospitality sectors.

Forecast Future Trends

Automation and robotics will span the entire value chain, improving quality and speed, with digital twins offering lifecycle management and compliance support.

Innovations in materials, like advanced composites, will enhance environmental performance and expand prefabricated usages beyond residential to include schools and commercial spaces.

China is poised to lead in APAC modular prefabrication, with substantial export potential.

China's prefabrication sector is transitioning from fragmented initiatives to a robust national framework. Strategic policy and urban goals are fostering factory-built deliveries for housing and public assets. Partnerships foster integration of robotics, BIM, and digital twins, ensuring precision, resilience, and superior performance. Prefabrication is rapidly becoming a strategic methodology for low-carbon and scalable construction.

