Saudi Arabia In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2025 - Market Set to Surge with Vision 2030 Investments; Revenues Forecast to Hit USD 2.4 Billion by 2034

The Saudi Arabia in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, valued at USD 1.42 Billion in 2024, is witnessing robust growth driven by rising chronic disease prevalence and technological advancements. Forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2025 to 2034, the market is expected to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2034. This growth is largely supported by Vision 2030 healthcare investments, molecular diagnostics, and point-of-care testing.

Market Overview

The Saudi Arabia IVD market is buoyed by increased healthcare spending and a rising demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. Government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of modern technologies significantly contribute to market expansion. The Vision 2030 initiative, which prioritizes healthcare modernization and digital integration, plays a pivotal role in fostering innovation within the market. Strategic collaborations with global leaders such as Roche Diagnostics further accelerate market growth.

Growth Drivers and Trends

An increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and asthma serves as a key growth catalyst. In December 2023, a study reported high rates of these conditions, compounded by elevated body mass index levels across the populace, underscoring the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. Additionally, the growing geriatric population amplifies the need for diagnostic testing. Between 2020 and 2022, individuals aged 60 and older comprised 5.59% to 6.9% of the population in Saudi Arabia, a trend contributing to heightened market demand.

Market Segmentation

The Saudi Arabia IVD market is segmented by product and services, technology, application, and end user. Products and services include reagents, kits, instruments, software, and services, while technologies encompass immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and more. Applications span infectious diseases, diabetes, oncology, and beyond, with major users being hospitals, diagnostic centers, and academic institutes.

Market Dynamics and Key Players

Infectious diseases are poised to drive market growth, fueled by high prevalence rates, such as hepatitis B and dengue fever. This necessitates rapid diagnostic solutions, positioning the infectious diseases segment as a significant growth driver.

Leading players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Roche provides advanced diagnostic solutions, while Bio-Rad leads with its QXDx product line, offering precise DNA and RNA quantification. Abbott's high-throughput systems and Thermo Fisher's innovative devices enhance diagnostic capabilities, fostering operational efficiency in clinical settings. Other prominent players are QIAGEN, Quidel Corporation, and Danaher Corporation.

Conclusion

The Saudi Arabia in vitro diagnostics market is poised for substantial growth, driven by chronic disease prevalence, governmental investments in healthcare digitization, and strategic industry collaborations. As the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions continues to rise, the market is expected to expand further, offering numerous opportunities for industry leaders and new entrants alike.

