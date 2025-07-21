Colorectal Cancer Screening Market to Hit USD 27.83 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Preventive Health Awareness and Technological Advancements - SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market was valued at USD 15.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 27.83 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Rising Incidence and Emphasis on Early Detection Fuel Growth

The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing government-backed screening programs, public health campaigns, and a shift toward non-invasive, patient-preferred testing methods. Advances in diagnostic technologies and AI-powered tools are also transforming the landscape, improving accuracy and compliance rates among patients.





Market Overview

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, and early detection significantly increases survival rates. The global colorectal cancer screening market is experiencing robust growth due to rising awareness campaigns, growing demand for early diagnostic solutions, and widespread adoption of non-invasive screening alternatives. The market’s rapid evolution is supported by strong governmental and healthcare organizational initiatives promoting regular screening, especially among individuals aged 45 and above.

In the U.S., which accounted for USD 5.41 billion in 2023, rising health expenditure, advanced infrastructure, and higher compliance rates have made it a key contributor to global market expansion. The country is expected to reach USD 9.54 billion by 2032, benefiting from strong reimbursement policies and increasing uptake of blood-based and stool DNA testing. Moreover, AI-powered tools and next-gen biomarkers are significantly improving detection accuracy, helping to drive early intervention and reduce mortality.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

In 2023, colonoscopy was the largest segment with a share of 50% owing to its ability to provide a complete diagnosis and act as a well-established gold standard in CRC screening. It allows for both detection and removal of polyps during one procedure, which would enhance its clinical applicability. The stool-based tests market, however, is the fastest growing market due to the increasing patient preference for non-invasive and home-based test formats and the rise in development of multi-target DNA test kits.

By End-User:

Hospitals & clinics dominated the market in 2023 on account of easy access, professional experts, and insurance coverage, leading to the effective utilization for screening, diagnosis, and follow-ups. In contrast, the diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to register the fastest growth, backed by a rise in collaborations and agreements with at-home test kit manufacturers, an enhancement in sample analysis techniques, and a rise in adoption of high-throughput molecular testing platforms.

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Segmentation

By Type

Stool based

Fecal immunological test (FTI)

Fecal occult blood test (FOBT)

Stool DNA test

Colonoscopy

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & clinics

Clinical laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, in 2023 North America dominated the world colorectal cancer screening industry accounting for over 40% share owing to well-established awareness, superior healthcare infrastructure and higher spending in diagnostics. Powerhouse players that include Exact Sciences, Quest Diagnostics and Roche Diagnostics have also helped drive innovation and access in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Growing prevalence rate, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising government expenditure on cancer preventive programs are some other factors propelling the market. Indigenous countries, such as those I work in (China, India) are rapidly integrating stool-based screening and immunochemical fecal testing into national healthcare systems.

Recent Developments

September 2024 – Exact Sciences developed the most advanced blood-based test for detecting colorectal cancer. Citing their proprietary scientific approach and the development of an innovative marker panel that had led to superior screening accuracy and the possibility of earlier detection.

November 2024 – Qiagen has incorporated another dimension to its presence in the colorectal cancer diagnostics market non-invasive solutions upgrades. The company noted it leads in stool-based DNA testing and liquid biopsy testing and has driven early cancer detection programmes in countries around the world.

October 2024 – Roche Diagnostics released MSIntuit CRC v2, in partnership with AI firm Owkin. Built into the Navify Digital Pathology suite, the AI-based diagnostic solution can improve analysis of biopsies and resections, supporting improved treatment planning and personalized medicine.





