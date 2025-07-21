Ophthalmic Implants Market: Focused Insights (2025-2030) Featuring Alcon, Carl Zeiss, Bausch + Lomb, Johnson & Johnson and 20 Other Industry Leaders

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Implants Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Ophthalmic Implants Market was valued at USD 5.28 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 8.14 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.48%.

Ocular implants are one of the major medical device categories of the ophthalmic industry that witnessed significant and continued developments. Globally, more and more people live with eye diseases, creating demand for absolute and effective treatments that can improve eye health. One of these developments, drug delivery with ocular implants, is a rapidly growing trend in the ophthalmology sector.

In ophthalmology, corneal and occular implants a small ophthalmic devices designed to be inserted in the eye and deliver the precise amount of drug locally over an extended period (around 2 years). This factor has gained huge popularity as a treatment option. The growing demand for minimally invasive and convenient eye treatments is creating demand for these advanced corneal implants.





Growing Popularity of Synthetic Corneal Implants



Traditional corneal transplants are effective in removing blindness caused by corneal disease in many people. This approach involves suturing natural cornea tissue from a donor's eye to replace the scarred one or sutureless procedures to repair a specific layer of the cornea. Corneal transplants can fail owing to rejection, and in some situations, the results can be poor. When a natural cornea transplant is not a possibility, a keratoprosthesis is increasingly being recommended to restore eyesight.

Corneal disease causes blindness, with an estimated 11 million patients diagnosed with bilateral corneal blindness worldwide, according to an article on corneal transplantation and eye banking in 2022. Synthetic Cornea Transplant also known as keratoprosthesis. Corneal transplantation is very successful in low-risk patients with corneal blindness but often fails in high-risk indications such as recurrent or chronic inflammatory diseases, a history of glaucoma and herpes infections, and in patients with neovascularization of the host bed. In addition, the need for donor corneas far exceeds the supply, especially in developing countries.



Increasing Attention Towards Advanced Ocular Devices



The increasing acceptance of advanced ocular devices such as artificial eyes and glaucoma devices has opened up potential opportunities for companies operating in the market. The increasing number of regulatory approvals for eye devices will help large companies generate significant sales in the eye implant market in the years to come. The introduction of artificial corneal implants has gained considerable recognition over the years as they are highly preferred by patients who cannot tolerate a donor human cornea.

According to the Cornea Research Foundation of America 2023, over 11 million people worldwide experience corneal blindness, of which only 100,000 corneal implant procedures gain access to human donor tissue. The existing crisis in human donor tissue has increased the demand for artificial corneal implants.



Growing Attention Towards Eye Health and Supportive Programs



In the past few years, eye health has become a severe issue across all age groups and populations across the world. Several factors leading to the increased prevalence of eye diseases among the younger and adult population, including growing chronic disease burden, increasing screen time, aging population, and associated rising expenditure on eye health support, to increase demand for ophthalmic implants.

In addition, the growing support and launch of awareness programs for eye care by the government and health authorities are developing huge awareness about eye health, which offers lucrative opportunities for market growth.



OPHTHALMIC IMPLANTS MARKET NEWS

In 2024, Alimera Sciences was acquired by ANI Pharmaceuticals to expand its footprint into the ophthalmology sector. This transaction is valued at around $381 million. Alimera Sciences was offered 2 ophthalmic implants that treat posterior eye diseases.

In 2023, Carl Zeiss Meditech acquired DORC- Dutch Ophthalmic Research Centers to strengthen the company's market position and leadership in vitreoretinal surgery and ophthalmic medical devices, including ophthalmic implants.

In 2024, Roche reintroduced the Susvimo - Eye Implant after 2 years of recall. This product is now approved by the US FDA and is widely available across the global market. This product is a refillable eye implant that refills annually with a unique drug proposition to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

In 2024, Johnson & Johnson Medtech- one of the global companies in eye health launched TECNIS PureSee (Intraocular Lens) to correct refractive presbyopia in Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In 2024, Occular Therapeutix, a biopharmaceutical company, announced that the first patients had been enrolled in the phase 3 SOL-R clinical studies evaluating repeat dosing of the AXPAXLI implant for the treatment of a patient with wet AMD.

Emerging Innovation: In 2024, Science Corporation- one of the leading companies in brain-computer interface has acquired Pixium's PRIMA Retinal Implants, to extend and diversify its commitment to vision restoration. This acquisition is expected to bring new and next-generation ophthalmic implants into the market in the upcoming years.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product: In 2024, the intraocular lenses segment accounted for a share of around 77% of the global ophthalmic implants market.

By Application: The glaucoma surgery segment shows the highest growth of 8.04% during the forecast period.

By End-Users: The hospital segment dominates and holds the largest global ocular implants market share.

By Geography: North America is the leading ophthalmic implants market with the largest share of over 34%, and the APAC region shows the highest growth of 9.03% during the forecast period.

Growth Factor: The global ophthalmic implants market is set to grow due to increasing attention towards advanced ocular devices and growing attention towards eye health and supportive programs.

OPHTHALMIC IMPLANTS MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



In 2024, the intraocular lenses segment accounted for a share of over 77% of the global ophthalmic implants market. Intraocular lens (IOL) is one of the most used ophthalmic implant categories across the global ophthalmic industry. It can correct a range of vision issues, including myopia, hyperopia, presbyopia, astigmatism, and others. They are permanent ophthalmic implants that reduce reliance on glasses and improve vision. IOL not only improves vision conditions but also treats several eye conditions that make it popular across the global market. This lens is available in various forms, such as monofocal, multifocal, Extended Depth of Focus (EDoF), trifocal, Toric, and others. Furthermore, technology advancements, such as blue-light blocking, multifocal and Toric design, and aberration-free, are some of the advances accelerating their utilization.



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



Based on the application, the glaucoma surgery segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period. Glaucoma is one of the leading concerns among children and is highly prevalent in older adults. The increasing burden of this eye condition is accelerating the need for glaucoma surgeries and driving demand for ophthalmic implants. In glaucoma surgery, eye surgeons place a tiny tube on the white part of the eye to help limit fluid production and enhance drug delivery. Devices used in glaucoma surgery are expected to gain importance, as they play a critical role in treating the condition. The primary objective of these devices is to stabilize or lower intraocular pressure (IOP). Due to the urgency of treating glaucoma to prevent vision loss, the demand for effective surgical technologies is steadily increasing. Glaucoma affects approximately 80 million people worldwide as of 2025, and this number is expected to rise. It remains one of the leading causes of blindness, according to the Biotech Healthcare Blog. Early detection and timely surgical intervention can significantly reduce the risk of blindness. Furthermore, the high prevalence of myopia, a key risk factor for glaucoma, is expanding the growth potential of this segment.



INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



By end-users, the hospital segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global with the largest share in the global global ophthalmic implants market. Hospitals are the leading revenue contributors to the global ocular implants market. Ophthalmic implants are commonly used for clinical eye surgeries and aesthetic procedures in hospital settings. The availability of comprehensive, world-class medical facilities, along with the presence of skilled and experienced eye surgeons, is a major factor driving the increase in ophthalmic implant procedures in hospitals. Additionally, the occurrence of accidental injuries, severe eye conditions, and the need for extended care for certain eye diseases are contributing to a higher number of patient visits to hospitals. According to the BMJ Open Ophthalmology Journal (2022), cataract surgeries are most frequently performed in hospitals compared to private or individual healthcare settings. The journal noted that over 40% of cataract patients choose hospitals for their procedures. The rising prevalence of such eye disorders, coupled with the growing demand for surgical interventions, is expected to drive segmental growth in the market.



OPHTHALMIC IMPLANTS MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America is the leading ophthalmic implants market with the largest share of over 34%. North America has experienced consistent and robust growth in the ocular implants market, driven by significant expenditure on eye care solutions and services, along with a growing aging population and the associated burden of glaucoma, cataracts, and refractive errors. In North America, the United States is a leading contributor to market growth. The U.S. population invests heavily in eye care solutions and services. The high prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, which can lead to various eye diseases, also fuels the demand for ophthalmic implants. According to the Population Reference Bureau's 2024 report, there are over 53 million people aged 65 and above in the U.S. and 8 million in Canada. This aging demographic drives substantial demand for eye care treatments and solutions. Notably, over 20% of the regional population aged 65 and older is affected by cataracts, significantly impairing their vision.



The APAC region shows the highest growth of 9.03% during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and contribute significantly to market growth. The expanding aging population, rising prevalence of various eye diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure are creating lucrative opportunities for revenue growth. Approximately two-thirds of patients with moderate to severe vision impairment are concentrated in South, East, and Central Asia, despite APAC accounting for 51% of the global population. Notably, 90% of these cases are preventable or treatable with appropriate care.



OPHTHALMIC IMPLANTS MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global ophthalmic implants market report consists of exclusive data on 27 vendors. Alcon, ZEISS Group, Bausch + Lomb, and Johnson & Johnson are some of the leading companies that accounted for the highest market share in the global ocular implants market. These vendors offer high-class and advanced ophthalmic implant solutions that meet consumers' requirements as well as comply with regulatory authorization standards. Major market players are increasing the efficiency of their products and strengthening their market position. These companies have a strong brand image and a wide geographical reach across the global market. Also, the adoption of various strategies, such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development with advanced technologies and materials, intensified the competition in the market. The adoption of such strategies by the vendors and their focus on expanding their capabilities have enabled them to gain a higher revenue share in the market.



Key Vendors

Alcon

Carl Zeiss

Bausch + Lomb

Johnson & Johnson

Other Prominent Vendors

AJL Ophthalmic

BVI

Care Group

CorNeat Vision

Devine Meditech

EyeD Pharma

Ani Pharmaceuticals

Eyedeal Medical Technology Company Limited

F.Ad. Muller Sohne

Gulden Ophthalmics

Glaukos

HumanOptics

Hoya Corporation

LambdaVision

Labtician Ophthalmics

MORCHER

iSTAR Medical

Ophtec

Omni Lens

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

SMR OPHTHALMIC

Ocular Therapeutix

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Market Segmentation

By Product Intraocular Lenses Glaucoma Implants Corneal Implants Others

By Application Cataract Surgery Glaucoma Surgery Other Applications

By End-Users Hospitals Ophthalmic Clinics Other End-User

By Geography North America US Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain APAC China Japan India Australia South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa



Key Questions Answered



1. How big is the global ophthalmic implants market?

2. What are the factors driving the global ophthalmic implants market growth?

3. Which product type will dominate the global ophthalmic implants market growth?

4. Which region will have the highest growth in the global ophthalmic implants market?

5. Who are the major players in the global ophthalmic implants market?

6. What is the growth rate of the global ophthalmic implants market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

