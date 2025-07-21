Trends & Strategies Shaping the $3.17 Billion Nutrigenomics Market 2025-2033

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nutrigenomics Market Report by Product, Sample Type, Application, End User, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nutrigenomics market, valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 3.17 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 10% from 2025-2033. This growth is driven by the increasing awareness of gene-diet interactions and their health impacts.

Nutrigenomics Market Analysis:

Major Market Drivers: The surge in genetic testing services focusing on nutritional needs boosts market growth.

Key Market Trends: There is a rising demand for wellness solutions aligning with personal health goals, promoting customized nutrition options.

Competitive Landscape: Key players include BASF SE, Cell-Logic, Cura Integrative Medicine, Danone S.A, and others.

Geographical Trends: North America benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific sees increased health and fitness interests. Europe enjoys enhancements due to genetic research investments, and Latin America's market grows through extensive R&D activities.

Challenges and Opportunities: The absence of standardized guidelines is a barrier. However, ongoing R&D in genetic data interpretation for bespoke dietary advice is expected to propel market growth.

Nutrigenomics Market Trends: Growing Demand for Personalized Nutrition Solutions

Nutrigenomics tailors diets based on genetic makeup to enhance health and prevent disease. This personalized approach supersedes generic nutrition plans. For example, Avesthagen partnered with Apollo AyurVAID in August 2024 to introduce "AvestaAyurVAID," a range of personalized medical foods and supplements integrating Ayurveda and nutrigenomics. This collaboration targets specific nutritional requirements for chronic conditions, advocating scientifically valid plant-based solutions for health management. Such innovations are significantly driving growth in the nutrigenomics market, as per the recent market report.

Integration of AI and Genetic Data

AI combined with genetic analysis improves nutritional recommendations' precision by dissecting complex gene-diet interactions. A notable initiative launched in July 2024 by Vieroots Wellness Solutions is the EPLIMO program, which merges AI and genetic science for customized wellness packages. EPLIMO uses genetic data to propose diet, supplements, and lifestyle changes, mitigating disease risks and enhancing health. This significantly elevates demand in the nutrigenomics sector.

Increased Focus on Chronic Disease Management

Nutrigenomics offers focused nutrition plans for chronic disease risk mitigation, pivotal for conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Launch of the GENEY program in August 2024 underlines the significance of this field. GENEY connects genetic insights with dietary education to combat obesity and non-communicable diseases, fostering awareness of nutrigenomics among youth and sparking healthier lifestyle choices.

Global Nutrigenomics Industry Segmentation

This analysis details key market trends and forecasts from 2025-2033, segmented by product, sample type, application, and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Reagents and Kits

Services

Products like reagents and kits enhance genetic testing, and services include genetic profiling for personalized wellness plans, both aiding market expansion.

Breakup by Sample Type:

Saliva

Buccal Swab

Blood

Others

Sample types such as saliva, buccal swabs, and blood help analyze genetic data, crucial for creating personalized nutrition plans.

Breakup by Application:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Obesity

Cancer Research

Others

The study of nutrigenomics facilitates personalized dietary interventions to address diseases like cardiovascular ailments, obesity, and cancer.

Breakup by End User:

Dieticians

Sport Clinics

Corporate Programs

Others

Dieticians use genetic profiles to enhance diet plans, while sports clinics focus on performance optimization through personalized nutrition.

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Regional analysis highlights North America's technology leadership, Asia Pacific's health awareness surge, and Europe's regulatory focus on personalized nutrition. Latin America's wellness interest grows, while the Middle East and Africa expand amid rising obesity and healthcare investments.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape features profiles of major companies like BASF SE, Cell-Logic, Cura Integrative Medicine, and others. These players drive innovation and market growth through strategic initiatives and collaborations.

