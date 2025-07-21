U.S. In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market and Competition Insights 2025-2034 - Next-Gen Genomic Tools and Decentralized Testing to Transform U.S. Diagnostics Landscape

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States in vitro diagnostics market, valued at USD 19.84 billion in 2024, is set to experience significant growth driven by the increasing adoption of advanced molecular diagnostics and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.30% during 2025-2034, the market is anticipated to reach USD 36.55 billion by 2034, owing to a robust healthcare infrastructure and continuous innovation.

Rapid Diagnostic Launches to Strengthen the Market

Innovative diagnostic launches, such as InBios International's Strongy Detect IgG ELISA, are bolstering market growth. This rapid serological test, classified by CLIA for high-complexity labs, addresses diagnostic gaps, fostering market expansion with improved infectious disease detection.

United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends

Key market trends include the approval of advanced genomic diagnostics and the growth of diagnostic access via decentralized molecular testing collaborations. Tempus AI's xT CDx test and Veracyte Inc.'s collaboration with Illumina exemplify these trends, enhancing personalized treatment and expanding test access.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product and services, technology, application, and end user. Among technologies, immunodiagnostics emerges as a market leader due to its precision and adaptability. Companies like Quest Diagnostics exemplify this growth with innovations like the AAVrh74 ELISA assay, pivotal in personalized medicine.

Leading Players

Industry leaders include bioMerieux SA, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and QIAGEN, with significant market contributions through strategic expansions and innovations. Their advancements in precision medicine, genetic testing, and collaboration underscore the dynamic growth of the U.S. in vitro diagnostics market.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What was the market value in 2024?

What is the forecast outlook for 2025-2034?

What factors drive market demand?

What major trends are shaping the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the current unmet needs and challenges?

How are key players' strategies influencing market dynamics?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $36.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary



3 In Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview

3.1 North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview

3.2 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Overview

4 Vendor Positioning Analysis

4.1 Key Vendors

4.2 Prospective Leaders

4.3 Niche Leaders

4.4 Disruptors

5 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Landscape

5.1 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Developers Landscape

5.2 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Product Landscape

6 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

6.2 SWOT Analysis

6.3 PESTEL Analysis

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.5 Key Demand Indicators

6.6 Key Price Indicators

6.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

7 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation (2018-2034)

7.1 By Product & Services

7.2 By Technology

7.3 By Application

7.4 By End User

8 Regulatory Framework



9 Patent Analysis

9.1 Analysis By Type of Patent

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Issuing Authority

9.4 Analysis by Patent Age

9.5 Analysis by CPC Analysis

9.6 Analysis by Patent Valuation

10 Funding and Investment Analysis

10.1 Analysis by Funding Instances

10.2 Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3 Analysis by Funding Amount

10.4 Analysis by Leading Players

10.5 Analysis by Leading Investors

11 Strategic Initiatives

11.1 Analysis by Partnership Instances

11.2 Analysis by Type of Initiative

11.3 Analysis by Leading Players

11.4 Analysis by Geography

12 Supplier Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis (Top 5 Companies)

12.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.4 bioMerieux SA

12.5 Sysmex Corporation

12.6 Abbott

12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.8 QIAGEN

12.9 Quidel Corporation

12.10 Danaher Corporation

13 United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



14 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2z4io

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment