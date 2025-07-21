Opportunities in the Container Leasing Market 2025-2029

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container Leasing Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The container leasing market is anticipated to experience robust growth, projected to increase by USD 1.39 billion from 2024 to 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 4.2% during this period. In-depth analysis provided by the latest report delves into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor study involving around 25 prominent vendors worldwide.
The research offers a crucial update regarding the current market conditions, highlighting emerging trends and pivotal growth drivers in the container leasing arena. Key factors propelling market expansion include a surge in global trade, rising e-commerce activities, and the inherent cost efficiency and flexibility of container leasing solutions.
The proliferation of digitalization and the implementation of smart containers stand out as significant trends catalyzing future growth in this sector. Additionally, an enhanced focus on mergers and acquisitions alongside a shift towards sustainable container solutions is set to generate considerable demand in the coming years.
Conducted with a balanced approach combining primary and secondary data sources, the study gathers insights from significant industry stakeholders. The report encompasses comprehensive market size data, segment analysis with regional insights, and exhaustive profiling of market vendors. Both historic and prospective data are included to provide a detailed outlook on the container leasing market dynamics.
The container leasing market segmentation is outlined as follows:
By Type:
- Master lease
- Long-term lease
- Short-term lease
- One-way lease
By Product:
- Dry containers
- Reefer containers
- Tank containers
- Special containers
By Application:
- Food transport
- Consumer goods transport
- Industrial product transport
By Geographical Landscape:
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The report encompasses the following focus areas:
- Container Leasing Market sizing
- Container Leasing Market forecast
- Container Leasing Market industry analysis
A deep dive into vendor analysis within the report aims to bolster clients' market positioning. This analysis features prominent vendors such as Blue Sky Intermodal UK Ltd., CAI International, CARU Group BV, Eurotainer SA, and many more. The report further analyses forthcoming trends and potential challenges that may impact market growth, assisting companies in strategically capitalizing on future opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
2 Market Analysis
- 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 2.3 Factors of disruption
- 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
3 Market Landscape
- 3.1 Market ecosystem
- 3.2 Market characteristics
- 3.3 Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
- 4.1 Market definition
- 4.2 Market segment analysis
- 4.3 Market size 2024
- 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
5 Historic Market Size
- 5.1 Global Container Leasing Market 2019 - 2023
- 5.2 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.3 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.4 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- 5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
6 Qualitative Analysis
- 6.1 Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Global Container Leasing Market
7 Five Forces Analysis
- 7.1 Five forces summary
- 7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 7.4 Threat of new entrants
- 7.5 Threat of substitutes
- 7.6 Threat of rivalry
- 7.7 Market condition
8 Market Segmentation by Type
- 8.1 Market segments
- 8.2 Comparison by Type
- 8.3 Master lease - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.4 Long-term lease - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.5 Short-term lease - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.6 One-way lease - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 8.7 Market opportunity by Type
9 Market Segmentation by Product
- 9.1 Market segments
- 9.2 Comparison by Product
- 9.3 Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.4 Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.5 Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.6 Special containers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 9.7 Market opportunity by Product
10 Market Segmentation by Application
- 10.1 Market segments
- 10.2 Comparison by Application
- 10.3 Food transport - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.4 Consumer goods transport - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.5 Industrial product transport - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 10.6 Market opportunity by Application
11 Customer Landscape
- 11.1 Customer landscape overview
12 Geographic Landscape
- 12.1 Geographic segmentation
- 12.2 Geographic comparison
- 12.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.8 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.9 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.11 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.13 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.14 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.15 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.16 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.17 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- 12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- 13.1 Market drivers
- 13.2 Market challenges
- 13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 13.4 Market opportunities/restraints
14 Competitive Landscape
- 14.1 Overview
- 14.2 Competitive Landscape
- 14.3 Landscape disruption
- 14.4 Industry risks
15 Competitive Analysis
- 15.1 Companies profiled
- 15.2 Company ranking index
- 15.3 Market positioning of companies
- 15.4 Blue Sky Intermodal UK Ltd.
- 15.5 CAI International
- 15.6 CARU Group BV
- 15.7 Eurotainer SA
- 15.8 EXSIF Worldwide Inc.
- 15.9 Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd.
- 15.10 HOYER GmbH
- 15.11 Insea International Trading and Co
- 15.12 LOTUS Containers GmbH
- 15.13 Raffles Lease
- 15.14 Seaco Global Ltd.
- 15.15 SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.
- 15.16 Textainer
- 15.17 TRANS ASIAN SHIPPING SERVICES PVT LTD
- 15.18 Triton International Ltd
16 Appendix
- 16.1 Scope of the report
- 16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- 16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 16.4 Research methodology
- 16.5 Data procurement
- 16.6 Data validation
- 16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- 16.8 Data synthesis
- 16.9 360 degree market analysis
- 16.10 List of abbreviations
