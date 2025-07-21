Opportunities in the Container Leasing Market 2025-2029

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container Leasing Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The container leasing market is anticipated to experience robust growth, projected to increase by USD 1.39 billion from 2024 to 2029, showcasing a CAGR of 4.2% during this period. In-depth analysis provided by the latest report delves into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor study involving around 25 prominent vendors worldwide.

The research offers a crucial update regarding the current market conditions, highlighting emerging trends and pivotal growth drivers in the container leasing arena. Key factors propelling market expansion include a surge in global trade, rising e-commerce activities, and the inherent cost efficiency and flexibility of container leasing solutions.

The proliferation of digitalization and the implementation of smart containers stand out as significant trends catalyzing future growth in this sector. Additionally, an enhanced focus on mergers and acquisitions alongside a shift towards sustainable container solutions is set to generate considerable demand in the coming years.

Conducted with a balanced approach combining primary and secondary data sources, the study gathers insights from significant industry stakeholders. The report encompasses comprehensive market size data, segment analysis with regional insights, and exhaustive profiling of market vendors. Both historic and prospective data are included to provide a detailed outlook on the container leasing market dynamics.

The container leasing market segmentation is outlined as follows:

By Type:

Master lease

Long-term lease

Short-term lease

One-way lease

By Product:

Dry containers

Reefer containers

Tank containers

Special containers

By Application:

Food transport

Consumer goods transport

Industrial product transport

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report encompasses the following focus areas:

Container Leasing Market sizing

Container Leasing Market forecast

Container Leasing Market industry analysis

A deep dive into vendor analysis within the report aims to bolster clients' market positioning. This analysis features prominent vendors such as Blue Sky Intermodal UK Ltd., CAI International, CARU Group BV, Eurotainer SA, and many more. The report further analyses forthcoming trends and potential challenges that may impact market growth, assisting companies in strategically capitalizing on future opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Container Leasing Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Global Container Leasing Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Master lease - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Long-term lease - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Short-term lease - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.6 One-way lease - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.7 Market opportunity by Type

9 Market Segmentation by Product

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Product

9.3 Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Special containers - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.7 Market opportunity by Product

10 Market Segmentation by Application

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Application

10.3 Food transport - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Consumer goods transport - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Industrial product transport - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.6 Market opportunity by Application

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation

12.2 Geographic comparison

12.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.8 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.9 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.11 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.13 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.14 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.15 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.16 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.17 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Companies profiled

15.2 Company ranking index

15.3 Market positioning of companies

15.4 Blue Sky Intermodal UK Ltd.

15.5 CAI International

15.6 CARU Group BV

15.7 Eurotainer SA

15.8 EXSIF Worldwide Inc.

15.9 Florens Asset Management Co. Ltd.

15.10 HOYER GmbH

15.11 Insea International Trading and Co

15.12 LOTUS Containers GmbH

15.13 Raffles Lease

15.14 Seaco Global Ltd.

15.15 SeaCube Container Leasing Ltd.

15.16 Textainer

15.17 TRANS ASIAN SHIPPING SERVICES PVT LTD

15.18 Triton International Ltd

16 Appendix

16.1 Scope of the report

16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

16.4 Research methodology

16.5 Data procurement

16.6 Data validation

16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing

16.8 Data synthesis

16.9 360 degree market analysis

16.10 List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14daz0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.