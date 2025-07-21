Supply Chain Management Market Surges to $58.42 billion by 2030 - Dominated by SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Infor (US)

Delray Beach, FL, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Supply Chain Management Market growth is projected to reach USD 58.42 billion by 2030 from USD 38.51 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Supply Chain Management Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Demand for greater visibility and transparency in supply chain data and processes

Growth of eCommerce and omnichannel retail

Restraints

Growing security and privacy concerns among enterprises

Inaccuracies in data sets

Opportunities

Advances in technologies transforming supply chain industry

Integration of AI capabilities with SCM offerings

Rising automation across production and distribution is driving demand for SCM solutions that align planning with real-time execution on the shop floor and in warehouses. Leveraging data from machines and robotics enables faster responses, reduces errors, and improves efficiency, prompting businesses to adopt platforms that can orchestrate these automated workflows. Simultaneously, the growing need to extract actionable insights from operational data is pushing companies toward intelligent SCM platforms that enhance forecasting, streamline costs, and unlock new revenue opportunities. Together, these trends are accelerating the growth of the SCM market as businesses focus on integrated, data-driven supply chain strategies.

Trend: Mobile-first SCM tools

Mobile-first supply chain software greatly optimizes business performance by offering real-time access to information, reminders, and decision-making features anywhere. These applications allow experts to monitor shipments, authorize procurement orders, manage stock levels, and address disruptions without being held back in a typical workstation. Such mobility enhances agility, speeds up response times, and enables smooth collaboration between teams, especially in fast-paced settings like warehouses, logistics hubs, and field operations. With features such as push notifications, GPS integration, and cloud synchronization, mobile-first tools enable quicker, smarter, and more agile supply chain execution.

Based on region, the US accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The US supply chain management market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing need for operational resilience, digital transformation, and end-to-end visibility. Companies across industries are modernizing legacy systems with cloud-based platforms, AI-driven analytics, and automation tools to enhance agility and reduce disruption risks. High demand from sectors such as manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and e-commerce is fueling investments in logistics optimization, real-time tracking, and warehouse automation. Strategic initiatives by the government—such as support for domestic semiconductor production and advanced manufacturing—are strengthening supply chain infrastructure. Additionally, nearshoring trends, ESG compliance, and rising focus on data-driven decision-making are creating new opportunities for SCM technology providers and logistics partners. As a result, the US continues to be a key hub for innovation and deployment of advanced supply chain solutions.

By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Cloud-based deployments in SCM allow businesses to efficiently manage their supply chain operations through scalable, remotely accessible platforms while eliminating the need for heavy on-premises infrastructure. These deployments enable faster, cost-effective implementation with real-time updates, seamless data sharing, and integration across global networks. Supporting core modules such as planning, sourcing, production, logistics, and fulfillment, all via the cloud, they offer enhanced agility, automatic updates, reduced IT maintenance, and on-demand scalability. This flexibility and efficiency are making cloud-based deployments the preferred model for supply chain management across industries.

Opportunity: Digital twins and scenario simulation

Digital twins and scenario simulation are revolutionizing supply chain planning by generating virtual copies of physical networks, enabling organizations to model and trial the effects of different decisions and disruptions in real-time. Through the simulation of scenarios like demand volatility, supplier tardiness, or transport congestion, businesses can anticipate responses and modify strategies ahead of risks emerging. These technologies assist in highlighting vulnerabilities, streamlining resource deployment, and facilitating strategic planning with more precision. As conditions in the marketplace become increasingly turbulent, digital twins allow supply chains to become more responsive, agile, and data-driven in everyday operations as well as for long-term choices.

