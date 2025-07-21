TRUNNANO achieves breakthrough in hollow silica: optimizing the application of advanced materials

LUOYANG, China, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July 2025, as the world's leading supplier of high-performance nanomaterials, TRUNNANO continues to promote the development of the global new materials industry with its innovative hollow silica spheres (HSS) technology.

Last Month, TRUNNANO has successfully overcome industry bottlenecks through independent research and development, providing high-performance solutions for electronics, medicine, energy and other fields. The company's original precision template synthesis technology and dynamic reaction monitoring system ensure the consistency and stability of the hollow silica powder and meet the stringent requirements of high-end applications.





TRUNNANO Hollow Silica Powder

Industry Pain Points and Innovation Breakthroughs

Hollow silica powder is a nano-scale material with a unique hollow structure. Its internal cavity and external porous shell give it low density, high specific surface area, excellent thermal stability and chemical inertness.

On July 11th, Roger Luo said: "Although hollow silica materials have unique advantages, they have long faced technical difficulties such as uneven particle size, fragile shell, and poor batch stability. We have overcome these difficulties through hard work."

Core Technology Innovation

In response to the problem of shell fragility, after more than a year of experimentation and trial production, TRUNNANO has developed a gradient sintering process and composite reinforcement technology to greatly improve the mechanical strength and thermal stability of the material.

Finally in June 2025, the innovative in-situ functionalization technology effectively solves the problems of surface modification and dispersibility, allowing the product to maintain excellent performance in various matrices. Through unique pore-making and post-treatment processes, the precise regulation of the pore structure of the material is achieved.





TRUNNANO Hollow Silica Powder

Technical Barrier Construction

TRUNNANO has established a complete technical protection system, including customized production equipment, core process know-how and strict purification standards. These innovative achievements constitute the company's core competitiveness, enabling it to maintain a leading position in the field of nanomaterials. The independently developed high-pressure microreactor system and refined process control ensure the stability and reliability of product quality.

Sustainable Development Commitment

TRUNNANO has always adhered to the concept of green production, and significantly reduced energy consumption and emissions in the production process by optimizing process flow and establishing a circulation system. The company's environmental protection measures meet international standards and provide customers with high-performance and environmentally friendly product solutions.





TRUNNANO Hollow Silica Powder

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a brand of Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Co., Ltd., focusing on the research and development and production of high-performance nanomaterials. Its product line covers hollow ceramic microspheres, metal nanopowders and composite functional materials, serving leading companies in the fields of electronics, medical care, new energy, etc. around the world.

For more information, please visit: Hollow Silica Powder Silicon Dioxide Powder SiO2 Spherical Particles Amorphous | TRUNNANO

Contact Information

Email Address: nanotrun@yahoo.com, sales8@nanotrun.com

Contact Person: Roger Luo

Contact number: 0086 18837956556

WhatsApp: 0086 18837956556

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54755e45-cac5-4709-b2d4-112338d8473b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb4497d2-bbdb-40a3-87e6-9fe823d76792

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a9c65ab-5898-46a6-9451-43290f373f55