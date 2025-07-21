Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market to Reach USD 202.43 Million by 2032 | Growth Driven by Rising Demand in Agrochemicals, Personal Care, and Detergents

Austin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global methyl ester ethoxylates market was valued at USD 145.94 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 202.43 million by 2032. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.17% from 2025 to 2032. This market expansion is being driven by rising awareness regarding environmentally friendly and sustainable surfactants, supported by stringent regulations against harmful nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPEs) in several countries.

The increasing demand from the agricultural industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of methyl ester ethoxylates. These are commonly added to multipurpose pesticide products, as they possess excellent wetting and spreading properties, allowing for optimal pesticide performance at the lowest levels of active ingredient. In addition, with growing preference for organic and eco-label crop protection products worldwide, demand for methyl ester ethoxylates remains high as an alternative of bio-based nature. Moreover, the growth of the personal care and cosmetic industry, particularly in developing countries, generates a predictable market of mild and biodegradable surfactants, including MEE, for application in lathering agents for shampoos, body wash products and skincare formulations.

The U.S. methyl ester ethoxylates market size was USD 26.45 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 39.86 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.27% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.





Key Players:

Clariant

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS Group

Stepan Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Kao Corporation

Croda International plc

India Glycols Limited

Lion Corporation

Emery Oleochemicals

Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 140.09 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 202.43 Million CAGR CAGR of 4.17% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Growth in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Sector Drives the Market Growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

C16-C18 Methyl Ester Ethoxylates was the largest product segment in the global market in 2024, which accounted for about 64% of the total share. This dominance can be explained mostly by the emulsifying and detergency superiority of compounds with a C16-C18 chain length, making it attractive for multiple uses, including detergents, industrial cleaners, agrochemicals, and personal care products. Based on palm and tallow feedstocks, these long-chain methyl esters provide very good biodegradability, low toxicity, and superior performance in hard water – a big plus for environmentally friendly formulations. Besides, the easy availability and affordable prices of the C16-C18 feedstocks, particularly in Asia Pacific, have favored their selection among manufacturers.

By Application

The domestic cleaning was the leading segment in the application segment for the methyl ester ethoxylates and accounted for around 38% share of the global total. This is strongly supporting by increasing consumer demand for non-harmful and non-toxic household cleaning products, particularly among urban and health-conscious populations. Methyl ester ethoxylates are commonly used in laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, and surface cleaners, owing to their good emulsifying, degreasing, and foaming abilities, as well as good biodegradability. Because of the pressure of environmentalism regulation, the use of these traditional petroleum-based surfactants has also been replaced by safer alternatives, including MEEs.

Regional Analysis

Europe was the largest market with about 42.67% share of the methyl ester ethoxylates market in 2024. The dominance of the market is also contributed to by stringent environmental regulations and sustainability regulations in the region, which have led to the increasing use of biodegradable and non-toxic media in homes as well as industries. In countries like Germany, France, and the UK, green chemistry has been heavily promoted, supported by suggestions to use methyl ester ethoxylates as green substitutes to traditional surfactants such as nonylphenol ethoxylates. The substantial personal care, home care, and agrochemical industries in Europe also drive strong demand, where these industries are using bio-based ingredients in their formulations to a greater extent. Furthermore, the abundant demand for natural and eco-labeled products from the consumer side, and a power-packed manufacturing base, which is further strengthened by continuous R&D investments, has anchored Europe’s lead in the MEA market.

Recent Developments

March 2025 – Stepan Company (U.S.) increased its ethoxylation capacity at the company’s plant in Illinois to address the increasing regional demand for bio-based surfactants.

Stepan Company (U.S.) increased its ethoxylation capacity at the company’s plant in Illinois to address the increasing regional demand for bio-based surfactants. February 2025 – KLK OLEO (Malaysia) collaborated with a South Korean company to develop jointly methyl ester ethoxylate-based agricultural adjuvants for rice and vegetable crops.





