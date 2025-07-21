A new way to mine USDC! RICH Miner cloud mining allows stablecoins to earn returns

Chicago, Illinois, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RICH Miner stablecoins are no longer just a tool for "saving and not using"! RICH Miner is leading a new way of mining, allowing stablecoins such as USDC (USD Coin) to participate in cloud mining and generate daily income.

This innovative model breaks the traditional impression that "stablecoins can only be saved" and brings a new idea to asset allocation.





Why choose USDC for cloud mining?

Choosing USDC for cloud mining means that you can obtain continuous income while ensuring the stability of your assets. As a compliant stablecoin backed by the US dollar, the price of USDC is constant and close to $1, which greatly reduces the risk of fluctuations in the crypto market.

By investing USDC in the cloud mining platform, users do not need to worry about the fluctuations in the price of the currency, and can get stable returns every day based on the contract computing power alone. Compared with traditional mining currencies, USDC mining is more suitable for investors who pursue stable returns, high security, and easy operation. It is an ideal way to connect the crypto world with traditional finance.

RICH Miner USDC cloud mining has obvious advantages:

RICH Miner 's newly launched USDC mining service is based on the platform's leading cloud mining technology, helping users to easily achieve stable returns. It has the following advantages:

1. Simple and convenient, easy to participate:

Users only need to register and recharge USDC to the platform account and purchase contracts without additional operations, truly realizing "one-click mining".

2. Daily automatic settlement, stable and transparent income:

The platform automatically settles the user's mining income on a daily basis, and automatically distributes the income to the user's account, and the user's funds are stable and arrive every day.

3. Zero threshold participation, no hardware required

Users do not need to purchase mining machines, do not need professional mining knowledge, and have no hardware maintenance costs. They can enjoy the benefits of mining anytime, anywhere.

How to use USDC to participate in RICH Miner cloud mining?

The participation method is extremely simple, only the following steps are required:

① Free account registration

Visit the RICH Miner official website or download the official APP, and you can get a $15 reward after completing the account registration.

② Recharge USDC

Get the exclusive USDC recharge address on the personal account page (support Ethereum, Base, BNB network).

③ Select mining contract:

Select mining contract (short-term/long-term/high-yield plan), select and confirm the purchase according to personal preferences.

Contract Type Contract Price Contract duration Daily income Total revenue Daily Sign-in Rewards $15 1 $0.6 $15+$0.6 New User Experience Contract $100 2 $3 $100.00 + $6 Canaan Avalon A15XP $600 8 $7.20 $500.00 + $57.60 Bitdeer SealMiner A2 $1,300 13 $17.30 $1300.00 + $221.39 Bitmain Antminer L7 $3,000 17 $42.30 $3000.00 + $719.10 Bitmain Antminer S21 Immersion $5,600 24 $84.00 $5600.00 + $2016.00 Bitmain Antminer L9 $12,000 32 $204.00 $12000.00 + $6528.00

④: Enjoy daily benefits:

After the user purchases the contract, the system automatically calculates and distributes the mining income to the account every day, which can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time for continuous appreciation.





User case example:

Take user John as an example:

John first recharged 3000 USDC to enter RICH Miner cloud mining, and the daily income was about 42 USDC (calculated based on the current market yield);

One month later, John earned about 1260 USDC, with transparent and stable income, punctual arrival every day, and flexible and free.

Conclusion:

RICH Miner's USDC cloud mining service allows investors to enjoy daily returns while pursuing low risks. Whether you are a crypto veteran or a conservative financial management user, you can use this service to make the stablecoins in your hands really "move" and create sustainable digital cash flow.

Join RICH Miner now to stop your USDC from sleeping and make money for you every day!

Official website link: https://richminer.com

APP download: supports iOS and Android

Official customer service: info@richminer.com

