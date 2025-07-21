ETHRANSACTION reveals mining contracts using BTC, XRP, USDC and other mainstream currencies for cloud mining

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETHRANSACTION, a leading cloud mining platform has a high number of mining contracts that suits every level of investors. It supports BTC< XRP < USDC and many other crypto currencies to start the cloud mining and generate crypto rewards.

So ETHRANSACTION has launched a plan contract suitable for people in all fields to allow retail investors to have their own crypto savings in advance in the next decade; so that retail investors can get a stable passive income from cloud mining.





ETHRANSACTION is driven by clean energy: it not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the potential of new energy. ETHRANSACTION

Has advanced cryptocurrency mining equipment, sites, maintenance facilities, and cheap clean electricity. If you want to participate in mining, ETHRANSACTION is the perfect choice for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

You can participate in mining without any equipment and easily earn $9,075 a day.

How to mine in the ETHRANSACTION cloud:

1: Sign up now to get a $19 reward (can be used to earn $0.9 for daily sign-in)

2: Choose a contract: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining contract that meets your goals and budget. ETHRANSACTION offers a variety of contracts to meet different needs, whether you are a beginner or an experienced miner. Take a close look at the available options and consider factors such as contract duration, potential returns, and associated costs.

3: Unprecedented profit potential

What makes ETHRANSACTION different is its high profit potential. Users can earn up to more than $9,075 per day, making it one of the most profitable cloud mining platforms. This passive income model allows investors to earn substantial income without a lot of knowledge or involvement in the mining process.

ETHRANSACTION has 8.73 million users worldwide. Sign up now to join the cloud mining contract for free. Give yourself a chance, which is equivalent to giving yourself a future.

Click to download the official App and control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere!

Security and Sustainability: Trustworthy Investments

Security and transparency are at the core of ETHRANSACTION operations. The platform ensures that user funds are protected while complying with industry regulations. By utilizing clean energy, ETHRANSACTION not only maximizes profits but also minimizes environmental impact, making it a truly sustainable investment opportunity.

Daily Passive Income Potential for ETHRANSACTION Miners

Are you tired of the limitations of traditional repetitive work? Are you looking for a way to make money even while you sleep? ETHRANSACTION's passive income opportunity is not to be missed. With a potential income of $7.5-9075 per day, it is not to be missed. ETHRANSACTION operates using solar energy and cryptocurrency mining. Individuals do not need to actively participate, just invest in purchasing a plan contract to make a huge profit. It's like having your own money-making machine!

Choose a contract that suits your investment strategy:





For more information on the new contracts, visit the official ETHRANSACTION platform website: https://ethransaction.vip

4: Start earning: Once you have selected and activated your mining contract, you can sit back and wait for the system to work for you. ETHRANSACTION's advanced technology ensures that your mining operation runs efficiently, maximizing your potential earnings.

Affiliate Program: Earn money without investing

For users looking to earn extra income, ETHRANSACTION offers an exclusive affiliate program where users can refer others and earn up to $99,000 in commissions. Unlimited referrals, unlimited profit potential.

Start earning money today!

If you are looking for passive income opportunities, ETHRANSACTION is your gateway to financial growth. With a seamless platform, secure infrastructure, and unparalleled profitability, ETHRANSACTION is reinventing the future of cloud mining.

As your mining activities progress, you will begin to see profits accumulating in your account. Track your performance through the platform's dashboard and withdraw your earnings when you are ready. ETHRANSACTION Platform Advantages:

1: Intuitive Interface: The platform's user-friendly interface ensures that even cryptocurrency novices can easily navigate.

2: Legitimacy and Global Audience: The platform was legally established in the UK in 2017 , protected and issued by the UK government, and has attracted more than 8.73 million real users worldwide with cutting-edge technology.





3: Cutting-edge equipment: Using mining equipment provided by top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Miner and Canaan Creative to ensure the stable operation and efficient production capacity of Bitcoin miners.

4: Support a variety of popular cryptocurrencies: such as USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, BCH, DOGE, XRP, etc. for settlement.

5: Stable income: The contracts launched by the platform have income every 24 hours, and the principal is automatically returned after the contract expires.

6: Affiliate Program: You can recommend friends and get a referral bonus of up to $99,000.

7: Professional team: The platform has an experienced IT team and 24/7 real-time customer service team support to ensure that users can solve problems in a timely manner.

Summary:

ETHRANSACTION service platform is a legal, compliant, safe, reliable company that abides by local laws and regulations. The mission is to enable everyone to conduct cloud mining, and any region can remotely monitor their income in real time. Click here to start learning about the ETHRANSACTION platform and start your cloud mining journey.

Attachment