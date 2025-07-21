My Ashleah Foundation and Ingold Family Foundation Join Forces to Bring Life-Changing “7 Crucibles” Program to New Mexico Students

ARTESIA, NM -, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The My Ashleah Foundation is honored to announce a powerful new partnership with the Ingold Family Foundation, founded by NFL fullback Alec Ingold, to bring Ingold’s mindset coaching program,7 Crucibles, to schools across the state of New Mexico.





Alec Ingold’s mindset coaching program - 7 Crucibles

Inspired by Alec Ingold’s journey of perseverance, purpose, and professional success, the 7 Crucibles is a dynamic 9-week mindset and leadership course designed to help high school students—particularly student-athletes—overcome adversity, develop emotional intelligence, and discover who they are meant to be.

The My Ashleah Foundation, rooted in a mission of healing, hope, and prevention, was founded after the tragic loss of Ashleah Richards to a drunk driver in 2009. Since then, the foundation has passionately worked to turn pain into purpose by reaching young people through grief support, addiction prevention, and character-building education. This partnership is a natural extension of both foundations’ shared vision to see the next generation equipped not just academically—but mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Alec and the Ingold Family Foundation,” said Mark Richards, Co-Founder of the My Ashleah Foundation. “When we first learned about 7 Crucibles, we knew right away this was something special. This is more than a curriculum—it’s a movement. And New Mexico’s students are ready for it.”

“It’s an honor to team up with the My Ashleah Foundation,” said Alec Ingold. “Their heart for students and their passion to bring real hope into classrooms perfectly aligns with our mission. 7 Crucibles was born out of my story, but it’s designed to empower every young person to rise through their own challenges and build something beautiful.”

In Fall 2025, Ingold Family Foundation will launch its first 7 Crucibles program in New Mexico at Artesia High School with plans to expand to additional schools in 2026 and beyond. The My Ashleah Foundation will be directly supporting this launch through fundraising, community advocacy, and providing facilitation support where needed.

Each student and facilitator will have access to a dedicated online platform that integrates with existing schools’ learning management systems. Students will also receive a copy of The 7 Crucibles book authored by Alec Ingold. The course includes powerful video modules, reflective exercises, and guided discussions, offering students real tools to process failure, discover purpose, and lead with integrity.

“This is more than an educational partnership. This is about changing lives—one mindset, one student, one school at a time,” said Lorraine Richards, Co-Founder of the My Ashleah Foundation.

The My Ashleah Foundation and Ingold Family Foundation invite schools, educators, community leaders, and donors across New Mexico to join the movement. For more information on how your school can be a part of the 7 Crucibles initiative or to partner with the foundations, please contact:

Contact:



Mark Richards

The My Ashleah Foundation

Mark@MyAshleah.org

Lorraine@MyAshleah.org

575.308.3213

www.myashleah.org

To learn more about Alec Ingold, the Ingold Family Foundation, and the 7 Crucibles program:

https://alecingold.com/ingold-family-foundation/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.youtube.com/embed/42l-Bl_v8Oc