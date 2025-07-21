Cordell & Cordell, the Nation’s Largest Family Law Firm*, Appoints Chris X. Moloney as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer

St. Louis, MO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest family law firm in the U.S.* has announced the appointment of Chris X. Moloney as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer.

In this dual leadership role, Moloney will oversee the firm’s entire digital ecosystem—including all websites, digital customer experiences, enterprise digital strategy, analytics, and performance measurement. He will also lead efforts in brand, creative, media strategy, customer strategy, CRM, marketing operations, and integrated media campaigns across all traditional and digital channels.

Moloney most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Mr. Cooper Group, which became the largest mortgage company in America and was recently acquired by Rocket Mortgage. He has also held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Wells Fargo Advisors, Experian, Brinks, and Scottrade (now part of Schwab).



“Chris brings an extraordinary blend of marketing and digital expertise to our firm and will help position us for growth—both coast-to-coast and through deeper expansion of estate planning and family law services,” said Joe Breda, CEO of Cordell & Cordell.

Moloney was recognized in 2023 by Key Executives & C-Suite Media as one of the Top 100 CMOs in the U.S. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award in Marketing and Marketing Research from global consultancy Frost & Sullivan, five Gramercy Institute Awards for Best Marketing Strategy, and the prestigious Grand Midas Award for the World’s Best Financial Advertising Campaign for his work at Experian. Moloney is currently a board member for the Missouri State University College of Business Executive Advisory Council.

Moloney will be based at the firm’s national headquarters in Town & Country, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis.

For over 35 years, Cordell & Cordell has remained committed to expanding its impact nationwide- with an emphasis on innovation and advocacy in family law. For more information about Cordell & Cordell, visit https://cordellcordell.com

###

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is the largest family law firm in the United States* with over 200 attorneys serving more than 100,000 clients over the last 35 years. Clients hire Cordell & Cordell because the firm is committed to relentlessly advocating for the rights of our clients in the toughest family law matters.

