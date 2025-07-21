First-Gen Latina Entrepreneur Earns SBA Woman-Owned Small Business Certification, Emerges as Leading Voice in Sports, Strategy, and Social Impact

CHICAGO, IL, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has officially certified Santos McLeese, LLC, founded and owned by Stefanie Santos McLeese—a bilingual, multicultural brand strategist and first-generation college graduate—as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB). The designation marks a new milestone for McLeese’s consultancy, which has become a trusted strategic partner to global brands, athlete-entrepreneurs, and mission-driven institutions.

A Texas native and alumna of Tarleton State University (Class of 2003), McLeese has spent the last decade building her independent consultancy in Illinois, serving clients from Fortune 500 giants to regional nonprofits. Her boutique consultancy is supported by one W2 employee and a curated network of 1099 partners spanning social media, creative production, and communications.

“After 14 years of independent practice, if I ever stepped away from entrepreneurship, it would have to be something truly special,” McLeese shared. “Today, I remain focused on partnering with purpose-driven organizations committed to operationalizing ESG-aligned growth, strategic communications, and long-term sustainability.”

McLeese is known for two proprietary frameworks—TMD™: True. Meaningful. Different. and 4BD™: Four Brand Dimensions—which she has successfully applied to clients ranging from global agricultural brands and manufacturers to philanthropic foundations and athlete-owned ventures.

Her past work includes supporting GDM, a South American soybean genetics company with its genetics in ~45% of global soybean acreage; change communications for Safran, the world’s oldest aircraft engine manufacturer; and campaign support for Laureus Sport for Good USA, which earned philanthropic recognition during Super Bowl LIX.

In 2025 alone, McLeese has:

Delivered a keynote and workshop for the NFLPA Trust in Washington, D.C.

in Washington, D.C. Spoken at NFL Legends Business Owners Summit during Super Bowl LIX

during Super Bowl LIX Co-sponsored the Black Ownership in Sports Symposium in Atlanta

in Atlanta Moderated panels for the Baltimore Ravens Business Summit , Sports Philanthropy World Summit , and HC3’s NFL Draft Hispanic Celebration

, , and Partnered with Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Champion and NFL Network Analyst Robert Turbin to provide brand-aligned merchandise solutions through Belen Creative (with product options from Nike, Callaway, Stanley, Puma, Carhartt, and more)

“Stefanie’s ability to navigate complex challenges with incredible adaptability has been instrumental in our business ventures together,” said Turbin. “Beyond her impressive business acumen, she leads with integrity and fosters meaningful relationships, making her an asset to any team or organization.”

McLeese is slated as a featured speaker at the upcoming NFL Legends Business Owners Summits, produced by Ascending Athletes, in San Diego (July 24) and Dallas (September 11) and will appear at the 3rd Annual Latin@ Economic Summit in Chicago on July 31, joining a panel titled “Private Sector Partnerships: Procurement for Growth.”

A 2017 graduate of Leadership Illinois and featured last month in Tarleton’s alumni magazine, McLeese has built deep relationships across the state. She’s a two-time National TRIO Achiever Award (Upward Bound) nominee and has held volunteer roles with the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois and PRSA Central Illinois. She chaired a committee that secured the vote for a $30M school referendum and is a preferred vendor for the University of Illinois system where she has supported brand and communications strategy for the Chancellor’s Office, Gies College of Business, School of Information Sciences, and University Extension.

She recently completed the “Chase for Business: Coaching for Impact” program and will be recognized later this summer in Chicago with fellow program graduates.

About Santos McLeese, LLC

Santos McLeese, LLC—a certified SBA Woman-Owned Small Business—is led by founder Stefanie Santos McLeese, who brings 20+ years of enterprise-level brand strategy, stakeholder communications, and executive advisory experience to her clients. The firm serves as a fractional brand and communications partner to organizations navigating growth, transformation, and moments of heightened visibility.

Rather than operate as a traditional vendor, McLeese often functions as a fractional Brand or Communications Executive, integrating brand strategy directly into business operations. She collaborates closely with internal teams and partner agencies to ensure aligned messaging, brand architecture, and high-impact visibility initiatives.

Through McLeese's proprietary frameworks — TMD™ (True, Meaningful, Different) and 4BD™ (Four Brand Dimensions) — McLeese helps organizations define and articulate their value proposition and operationalize it across the business to ensure stakeholders experience brand consistency at every touchpoint. From advising press launches and directing messaging strategy to embedding brand processes into legal, HR, and operations, her approach builds enduring brand equity and strategic market positioning.

Clients span Fortune 500 companies, national nonprofits, professional athletes, and visionary founders. Find Santos McLeese, LLC in the Illinois Procurement Gateway (IPG-0665532) and SAM.gov under NAICS codes 611430, 541613, 541820, 541430, and 323113.

Follow Stefanie Santos McLeese at LinkedIn and learn more at www.santosmcleese.com .

