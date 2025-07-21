As XRP Crosses $200 Billion Market Cap – HASHJ Launches Expanded XRP Mining Tools

London, United Kingdom, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP breaks past the $200 billion market cap milestone (as per CoinMarketCap), MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HASHJ Cloud Mining, is expanding its XRP mining infrastructure with new tools, contracts, and DeFi utility—offering users a smarter, greener, and more liquid path to participate in the XRP ecosystem.







With more than 9.3 million users across 96 countries, HASHJ continues to deliver institutional-grade mining services to everyday users. The newly enhanced XRP platform arrives just as XRP becomes one of the fastest-growing assets in the crypto space, used by over 50 global banks and backed by near-instant settlement and ultra-low transaction fees.

Introducing the Turbo-Yield Dual-Engine™ for XRP

HASHJ’s newly launched Turbo-Yield Dual-Engine Cloud Lane now supports high-frequency participation in XRP consensus operations, enabling:

Daily XRP payouts (T+0 settlements)

Real-time AI-based hash power routing to the highest-yielding nodes

Integration with DeFi tools for compounding or stablecoin conversion

Powered entirely by green energy (solar, wind, and hydro)

This system dynamically shifts computing power across XRP and Solana nodes for optimal yield performance—delivering compounding rewards without user setup or hardware.

Getting Started with XRP Mining on HASHJ

New users receive a $118 starter pack ($18 cash + $100 hash power), activating XRP income within minutes. Simply:

To begin:

Register at www.hashj.com or download the HASHJ app. Claim Your $118 Bonus Now and $100 in trial hash power. Select a mining contract (2, 7, or 30 days). Start earning daily rewards on mined BTC, ETH, and more.

No hardware or prior experience is required.

XRP contracts include:

Contract Tier Investment Duration Daily Yield Total Return Free Trial $0 1 day $1.00 Up to $365/year Starter $100 5 days $3.00 $115 total Advanced $500 10 days $12.00 $620 total Enterprise $12,000 32 days $204.00 $6,528 total





Withdraw earnings once your balance hits $100, or reinvest with one tap to maximize compound gains.

Security, Speed & Sustainability

HASHJ’s infrastructure offers:

Cold wallet security and multi-signature protection

and AI-optimized energy usage across 100+ green-powered data centers

across 100+ green-powered data centers Real-time earnings dashboard to track profits in XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, USDT, and more

to track profits in XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, USDT, and more 99.99% uptime across all global nodes

With XRP surging in global adoption, HASHJ helps users turn price momentum into real-time cash flow.

Market Context: Why XRP Now?

Recent forecasts by CryptoVision and BlockSignals project XRP to reach $1.80+ by year-end. XRP-related searches are up 190% in the last 90 days, per Google Trends, reflecting growing global interest.

HASHJ’s XRP cloud mining suite translates this demand into daily returns—letting users capitalize on XRP’s growth with ease, transparency, and zero hardware.

About MGPD Finance Limited (doing business as HASHJ)

Founded in 2018, HASHJ is a global leader in AI-powered, renewable-energy-backed cloud mining. With support for XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, LTC, and USDT, HASHJ provides a frictionless gateway into multi-chain mining and passive income. From mobile contracts to advanced yield tools, HASHJ transforms proof-of-work complexity into one-tap simplicity.

For more information, visit: www.hashj.com

App Download: Available on iOS and Android

Business Inquiries: pr@hashj.com