Fasqon Announces the Launch of its Next-gen Web3 Banking and Crypto Platform

Lisbon, Portugal, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fasqon today announces the launch of its next-gen Web3 banking and crypto platform — designed to solve the biggest financial pain points facing individuals and businesses across Portugal, Spain, and Europe.

In a market long dominated by slow, costly, and fragmented financial services, Fasqon is redefining what’s possible. By merging traditional banking tools, crypto payments, and a unique IBAN-enabled crypto card, the platform delivers an unmatched level of speed, flexibility, and access — all within one seamless experience.





Legacy Banks Fail to Meet Gen Z’s Evolving Demands

Entrepreneurs in Spain and Portugal are increasingly frustrated with outdated banking systems that fail to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced business environment. From excessive paperwork and frozen accounts to delayed transfers and lengthy KYC procedures, these traditional processes are actively sabotaging business operations and killing deal flow.



Founders are burning out trying to navigate legacy infrastructure that still moves at the pace of the 1980s. Meanwhile, Gen Z and Millennial builders are demanding modern, responsive, and crypto-friendly tools offer speed, transparency, and flexibility.



Fasqon delivers on that need — offering an all-in-one Web3 platform that blends traditional banking functionality with crypto-native financial infrastructure, designed to empower today’s digital-first entrepreneurs. Fasqon's platform eliminates friction, speeds up financial operations, and gives founders the control and flexibility they need to scale without being slowed down by the past.

From Problem to Product: What Fasqon Set Out to Fix

Despite rapid growth, the crypto-finance space still suffers from fragmented infrastructure, unclear regulations, and limited real-world usability. Users must juggle multiple platforms to access liquidity, while traditional banks treat crypto as high-risk — freezing accounts and delaying transfers. Cross-border payments remain slow and costly, especially for freelancers and digital nomads. Meanwhile, most crypto cards lack personal IBANs, restricting salary deposits and core banking functions. The result is a patchwork of partial solutions that fail to meet the needs of modern users.

From Blocked Accounts to Unlocked Potential, Fasqon Scales

The global payment landscape is undergoing a dramatic shift. With over $13.9 trillion in digital payment transactions expected by 2025, the demand for faster, more flexible financial infrastructure has never been higher . Yet banks remain stuck in the past—slow to integrate crypto, hesitant to modernize, and rigid in responding to new customer needs. With the crypto industry barely a decade old and formal regulations only beginning in 2020, compliance burdens continue to slow innovation. Meanwhile, freelancers, remote workers, and small businesses are stranded on outdated rails, while blockchain-powered financial systems have already set a new standard for instant, borderless payments.

While competitors such as Revolut and Crypto.com offer either digital banking or crypto functionality, neither delivers a unified platform that combines seamless euro and crypto payments and a personal IBAN-linked crypto card.

Fasqon offers a truly integrated financial experience. Users can open a fully functional bank account and crypto wallet in minutes, with each crypto card linked to a unique personal IBAN. This enables seamless euro and crypto transactions — including direct payments to traditional bank accounts and on-chain wallets — all from a single platform.

Users earn passive income simply by holding assets in their Fasqon wallet, with rewards instantly available for spending.

Strategic Partnerships and Compliance

To ensure robust compliance and operational excellence, Fasqon has partnered with Bison Bank, a leading regulated financial institution in Portugal. This collaboration reinforces Fasqon’s commitment to security, transparency, and trust — all essential pillars for users navigating the rapidly evolving digital finance landscape. Tailored to meet the needs of both everyday users and entrepreneurs in the Portuguese and Spanish markets, Fasqon supports local payment rails and aligns with European regulatory frameworks — ensuring both compliance and operational reliability.



Empowering Users and Businesses

Fasqon’s mission is to democratize access to modern financial tools, empowering individuals, freelancers, and SMEs to manage, spend, and grow their digital assets — without the friction of legacy banking systems. Whether sending money across borders, paying with crypto at local merchants, or earning rewards on deposits, users benefit from a seamless experience designed for real-world financial needs.

Orest Petryna, Founder of Fasqon, commented:

“Fasqon was created to solve the real pain points we experienced in both crypto and traditional banking — from complexity and lack of privacy to limited access to practical financial tools. Our platform empowers users with true ownership, seamless payments, and enterprise-grade security, while making Web3 accessible, intuitive, and useful for everyone.”

About The Company

Founded in Lisbon, Portugal in 2023, Fasqon is the first fully integrated Web3 banking and crypto platform. By combining traditional and crypto payments with a unique IBAN-enabled card, Fasqon delivers a seamless financial experience tailored to the needs of the Iberian market. The company is built on a foundation of security, compliance, and user empowerment — strengthened by a strategic partnership with Bison Bank

