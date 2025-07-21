BitMart Brand Renewal: Officially Launched BrandName in Chinese "币市", Deeply Cultivating Global Localization Strategy

Mahe, Seychelles, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 21, 2025, BitMart, the world's leading digital asset trading platform, announced the official launch of its brand name in Chinese "币市", and simultaneously released a new brand mascot. This milestone demonstrates BitMart's long-term commitment to the Chinese-language market and its firm determination to deepen localized services and help the healthy development of the industry.

Since its establishment in 2017, BitMart has served more than 10 million users in nearly 200 countries and regions around the world. The platform now has more than 1,700 crypto assets and more than 400 perpetual contracts online. With its efficient technical architecture, strict risk control system and continuous innovation, it has won the trust of global users and the industry.

In the face of the booming digital economy, BitMart has always adhered to the concept of "user first" and continuously optimized its products and services. This brand upgrade and the launch of the Chinese name "币市" is not only a key step in BitMart's globalization strategy, but also carries the core mission of "making crypto asset transactions simpler and more reliable." In the future, BitMart will provide Chinese-speaking users with diversified asset trading, financial services, ecological benefits and growth empowerment experience with a new image, and strive to become the preferred platform for digital asset trading.

BitMart Global CEO Nenter Chow said: "The launch of the brand 'BitMart' in Chinese is an important step for us to listen to Chinese-speaking users and deepen local services. We look forward to accompanying users to step into the new era of digital assets with a clearer, easier to understand and more friendly brand image, and continue to empower the development of the industry with professionalism and innovation."

To cooperate with the brand upgrade, BitMart will launch a series of exclusive activities and services for Chinese-speaking users in the near future, continue to increase investment in the Asia-Pacific region, provide a better localized experience, and convey the new concept of "BitMart, the first stop for digital asset trading" to the majority of users.

Looking to the future, BitMart will continue to expand the boundaries of cooperation and work with global partners to jointly promote the healthy prosperity and innovative progress of the digital asset industry.

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 10 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees.

