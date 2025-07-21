Computational Creativity Market Size to Surpass USD 0.85 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rapid AI Integration in Content Creation and Design Processes | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computational Creativity Market was USD 0.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 0.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

AI-Powered Innovation Drives Rapid Transformation in the Computational Creativity Market

The Computational Creativity Market is changing faster than ever thanks to the rise of AI in every creative field. Businesses, and individuals, alike are changing the way they think about creativity, as their demand for systems which can write articles, compose symphonies, design illustrations, and create video is on the rise. Machine and natural language processing along with the abstinent learning and computer vision are some of the leading technologies allowing the machines to learn from the data and come up with new creative outputs. Today, industries like advertising, gaming, media, education, and design are implementing these solutions widely, able to automate repetitive tasks, personalize content and increase the speed of creative cycles.





Global Computational Creativity market in the USA was valued at USD 0.06 Billion in 2024, and factors such as healthy digital ecosystem, huge talent pool, and presence of several large technology companies have contributed to market leadership. The Computational Creativity Market will be a pillar of future content strategies as these tools develop and reach a larger audience.

Segment Analysis:

By Technology

In 2024, the revenue share of the Machine Learning and Deep Learning segment dominated, accounting for 41.84%. This dominance since is explained by the fundamental functionality of these technologies to learn and imitate patterns of creativity and be used by machines to compose music, produce scripts, create pictures, etc. These tools provide creators with solutions that save manual efforts in most tasks and provide ample varieties of creative outputs based on data-driven decision making. On the contrary, Computer Vision will be the fastest-growing technology segment with a projected CAGR of 23.67%. Its applications in image and video editing, object recognition, and augmented reality, an essential technology for the gaming and advertising industries, among others, accounts for this growth.

By Component

The Solutions segment accounted for a substantial 68.50% revenue share in 2024. This is due to the extensive deployment of AI-powered platforms across media, education, and creative sectors. Companies such as Adobe and Canva offer intuitive platforms that allow users to design and develop content effortlessly. Meanwhile, the Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.91%. This rise is driven by increasing demand for implementation, consulting, and training services that help enterprises adapt computational creativity into their operational frameworks.

By Application

Marketing & Web Designing led the market in 2024, holding a 32.42% revenue share. The growing need for personalized, interactive, and visually engaging digital campaigns has fueled adoption in this segment. Creative automation helps brands scale content creation and adapt swiftly to consumer trends. However, Product Designing is the fastest-growing application segment with an 18.03% CAGR, driven by the use of AI in accelerating product development, testing design prototypes, and enhancing creative iterations in industries like automotive and electronics.

Computational Creativity Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 0.24 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 0.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.1% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook

North America Leads Global Computational Creativity Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominates the Computational Creativity Market with a 40.40% share, driven by strong R&D, advanced infrastructure, and leading AI firms like Microsoft and Adobe. The U.S. leads regional growth through its vibrant startup culture and rapid AI adoption in media and design. Europe follows, with the UK at the forefront, supported by AI-focused startups and academic research. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, propelled by digital media demand and government-backed AI initiatives in countries like China, India, and South Korea. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging, aided by digitalization and expanding tech ecosystems.

Company Profiles:

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Adobe

AWS

Autodesk

Canva

Aiva

Amper Music

Jukedeck

Recent Developments

December 2024: Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched its advanced Nova AI models and inaugurated the Generative AI Center of Excellence, aimed at accelerating breakthroughs in AI-driven content generation and fortifying its position in the Computational Creativity Market.

April 2024: Canva’s Magic Studio, powered by AI, was recognized among TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024. The platform automates design, copywriting, and editing tasks, offering professional-grade creative assistance for designers, marketers, and educators.

Key Segments Computational Creativity Market:

By Technology Natural Language Processing (NLP) Machine Learning and Deep Learning Computer Vision

By Component Solutions Services

By Application Marketing & Web Designing Product Designing Music Composition Photography and Videography High-End Video Gaming Development



