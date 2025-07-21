Respiratory Care Devices Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 40.31 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 5.89% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 26.58 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 40.31 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global Respiratory Care Devices Market is witnessing notable expansion due to technological integration in respiratory support systems and increasing hospital admissions for pulmonary diseases. Rising awareness about homecare respiratory therapy is further fueling demand across developed and emerging economies.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

: In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis : Breaks down the market by product, and End User for focused strategy development.

: Breaks down the market by product, and End User for focused strategy development. Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

: Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more Competitive Landscape : Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches.

: Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches. Growth Drivers & Challenges : Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption.

: Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption. Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters:

This report equips stakeholders with critical market intelligence to capitalize on high-growth areas, anticipate regulatory shifts, and identify product development opportunities in the respiratory care space. Backed by verified data and expert analysis, it enables strategic decision-making for manufacturers, investors, and healthcare providers.

Who You Should Read This Report:

Medical device manufacturers & suppliers

Hospital procurement heads & clinicians

B2B investors & venture capitalists

Healthcare technology innovators

Regulatory agencies & policy analysts

Strategic consultants & business analysts

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS Study Period 2020-2031 Base Year 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 Historical Period 2020-2022 KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Philips Healthcare, Medtronic plc, ResMed, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA UNIT Value (USD Billion) SEGMENTS COVERED By Product

By End-User

By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Overview

Market Driver

1. Rising Global Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases: The increasing incidence and burden of chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, sleep apnea, and cystic fibrosis are pivotal drivers of demand for respiratory care devices. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that COPD alone is responsible for over 3 million deaths annually, making it the third leading cause of death globally. Asthma affects over 262 million people worldwide. With lifestyle factors such as smoking, occupational exposure to harmful dust and chemicals, and growing air pollution levels, especially in urban areas, the patient base for respiratory support continues to expand. As a result, there is a consistent demand for oxygen therapy devices, nebulizers, and ventilators to manage these chronic conditions both in clinical and homecare settings. This upward trend in respiratory diseases creates long-term demand for preventive, therapeutic, and monitoring solutions.

2. Technological Advancements in Respiratory Devices: Rapid innovation in respiratory technology is reshaping the landscape of patient care. Modern respiratory care devices are increasingly becoming compact, portable, and intelligent. Integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), IoT, and cloud-based data management has enhanced device functionality, accuracy, and usability. For instance, smart inhalers now offer real-time dosage monitoring and patient adherence tracking, which helps healthcare providers personalize treatment plans. AI-powered ventilators automatically adjust oxygen levels and air pressure based on patient breathing patterns, improving outcomes and reducing dependency on clinical staff. Moreover, portable oxygen concentrators and battery-operated CPAP machines have become vital tools in enhancing mobility for patients who need respiratory support outside clinical environments. These innovations not only improve patient outcomes and quality of life but also encourage the adoption of devices across broader market segments.

3. Surge in Geriatric Population and Shift Toward Homecare Settings: The global demographic shift toward an aging population is significantly contributing to the demand for respiratory care solutions. Elderly individuals are more susceptible to respiratory conditions due to declining lung function and a higher prevalence of comorbidities such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and neurological disorders. According to the United Nations, by 2050, 1 in 6 people globally will be over age 65, up from 1 in 11 in 2019. This demographic trend is driving the need for long-term respiratory support systems. Additionally, the rising preference for home-based care—driven by factors such as lower hospitalization costs, enhanced patient comfort, and post-COVID-19 safety concerns—is leading to increased adoption of compact, easy-to-use homecare devices like CPAP, BiPAP machines, and portable nebulizers. Medical device companies are now focused on developing patient-friendly, plug-and-play solutions to cater to the growing homecare market segment.

Market Restraint

1. High Cost of Advanced Respiratory Equipment: The adoption of advanced respiratory care devices is often hindered by high capital costs, especially in resource-limited settings. High-end ventilators, portable oxygen concentrators, and digital CPAP machines entail significant upfront investment and often require specialized training for effective operation. Furthermore, associated costs such as consumables (filters, tubing, masks), device calibration, maintenance, and software upgrades add to the total cost of ownership. These financial challenges become particularly critical in low-income countries, smaller clinics, and rural healthcare centers that operate under tight budget constraints. Even in developed markets, the affordability of such devices is often a concern for uninsured or underinsured patients. The economic burden may disincentivize both healthcare providers and end-users from fully adopting technologically advanced solutions, thereby slowing market penetration and expansion.

2. Limited Reimbursement Coverage in Developing Markets: Another significant barrier to growth is the lack of standardized and comprehensive reimbursement policies for respiratory care devices in many parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In several developing countries, national health insurance schemes do not adequately cover outpatient services or homecare respiratory equipment. Even in regions with insurance coverage, bureaucratic delays, inconsistent policies, and limited provider networks restrict patient access to critical respiratory support. As a result, many patients are forced to pay out-of-pocket, which can lead to treatment discontinuation or avoidance altogether. This issue not only affects patient health outcomes but also undermines the business case for medical device manufacturers to expand into these underserved markets. Addressing these policy gaps is critical for ensuring equitable access and for driving long-term commercial growth in emerging economies.

3. Safety Concerns and Improper Usage in Homecare Settings: While the homecare segment represents a lucrative opportunity for respiratory care device manufacturers, it also introduces risks that can negatively impact market growth. Without proper training or oversight, patients and caregivers may misuse devices, leading to incorrect dosages, poor maintenance, and delayed response to critical health changes. For example, improper use of CPAP machines can lead to nasal congestion, mask leaks, or discomfort, discouraging continued use. Similarly, unsanitary nebulizers or concentrators can become breeding grounds for infections if not cleaned correctly. These concerns not only pose threats to patient safety but can also lead to legal and regulatory scrutiny. Moreover, device failure due to power outages or lack of technical support in remote areas can compromise therapy outcomes. As a result, apprehension regarding the reliability and usability of homecare devices remains a considerable restraint, particularly in regions lacking adequate health literacy and infrastructure.

Geographical Dominance: North America holds the dominant share in the Respiratory Care Devices Market, driven by high prevalence of respiratory disorders, robust healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced technologies. The presence of leading market players and favorable reimbursement policies further accelerate market penetration. Moreover, rising geriatric population and increasing awareness regarding home-based respiratory therapy contribute significantly to sustained regional demand, positioning North America as a critical revenue-generating hub for global stakeholders.

Key Players

The “Global Respiratory Care Devices Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Philips Healthcare, Medtronic plc, ResMed, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Respiratory Care Devices Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Product, End-User, and Geography.

Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Product Therapeutic Devices Monitoring Devices Consumables Accessories





Respiratory Care Devices Market, by End-User



Hospitals Homecare Setting





Respiratory Care Devices Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



