JUNK Brands Launches New Performance Hat Line: Apex, Aero, and Surge

JUNK created a new line of hats for people who want performance-driven headwear that keeps up with every mile, every workout, and every challenge.

 JUNK BRands

Bentonville, AR, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUNK Brands is excited to announce the launch of Apex, Aero, and Surge, a new line of performance hats, available immediately in 6 colors and 2 sizes. Just like our headbands, these hats are designed to wick sweat and stay comfortable no matter how hard you push or where you’re headed. 

These hats are made for whatever moves you. Whether you're crushing miles, hitting the gym, or just tackling the day, JUNK hats are built for performance and comfort. The Aero is perfect for lower-profile lightweight coverage, the Surge brings the perfect fit for the modern 6-panel, and the Apex gives you a mid-to-high-profile fit with a bold edge. 

Every JUNK hat features a flexible, sweat-wicking band for a secure feel and our Elemental water-repellent fabric to keep you covered when the elements hit. Perforated panels give you the ultimate airflow no matter the activity, and durable, silicone snap closures ensure the perfect fit, every time.  

 Shop the launch: https://www.junkbrands.com/pages/performance-hats 

About JUNK Brands 

JUNK has pushed the boundaries of performance, wellness, and self-expression to ignite everyone to their pursuit of excellence since 2011. We make premium products for athletes. We believe everyone is an athlete, and we are here as proud partners on that journey. We print, cut, and sew all of our headbands in Bentonville, Arkansas. 

