Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Sarc Fighter Podcast Surpasses 100,000 Downloads, Amplifying Voices in the Sarcoidosis Community

CHICAGO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is proud to celebrate a major milestone for the FSR Sarc Fighter Podcast, which has officially surpassed 100,000 downloads since its launch in 2020. Hosted by John Carlin, member of the FSR Board of Directors and sarcoidosis patient and advocate, the FSR Sarc Fighter Podcast is the first podcast dedicated entirely to sarcoidosis, a rare inflammatory disease with no known cure.

“I’m still amazed that the audience for the podcast has reached six figures,” said Carlin. “I started the podcast before the boom that came out of the pandemic as a way to help shine a light on our rare disease. I didn’t know if I’d be able to find enough guests to fill the time - or if I did, if anyone would be interested.”

Since the first episode aired on February 8, 2020, the FSR Sarc Fighter Podcast has become a trusted and heartfelt resource for the sarcoidosis community. Episodes feature all stakeholders in the rare disease space including clinicians, researchers, sarcoidosis patients, advocates and more to raise awareness, provide support, and build a better understanding of the disease.

“Partnering with FSR made a huge difference,” said Carlin. “It brought additional credibility to the show and helped me find top-tier researchers and thought leaders. I just want to thank everyone who has taken the time to join me on the show.”

As of today, the podcast has been downloaded more than 101,000 times, reflecting its impact and reach in raising awareness and fostering connection across the rare disease space.

“This milestone is extraordinary,” said Mary McGowan, President and CEO of FSR. “The FSR Sarc Fighter podcast has helped break down isolation, provide education, and bring hope to tens of thousands of people impacted by this disease. We are incredibly proud to support this platform and celebrate this momentous achievement with John Carlin and the sarcoidosis community.”

The FSR Sarc Fighter Podcast is currently available to stream on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and PodBean and listeners can look forward to new episodes bi-weekly on Monday mornings. For more information, visit: www.stopsarcoidosis.org/sarc-fighter-podcast.





About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for patients through research, education, and support. Since its founding in 2000, FSR has fostered over $8 million in sarcoidosis-specific research. Learn more at stopsarcoidosis.org.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—clusters of immune cells—in one or more organs. The disease is complex, difficult to diagnose, and often presents with a wide range of symptoms. There is no known cure.

