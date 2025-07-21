Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR); Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC); DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV); and Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI); Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.



If you purchased Capricor (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares prior to October 9, 2024 and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/capricor-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action, Capricor and its Chief Executive Officer, provided investors with overwhelmingly positive statements to investors as to material information concerning Capricor’s lead cell therapy candidate drug deramiocel – used for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. These statements included, among other things, Capricor’s ability to obtain a Biologics License Application (BLA) for deramiocel from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The Complaint alleges that these overwhelmingly positive statements were made to investors while, at the same time, Capricor and its CEO disseminated false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning its four-year safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial study of deramiocel, causing Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Capricor’s securities at artificially inflated prices

If you purchased Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares prior to October 9, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/capricor-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

October 9, 2024, and July 10, 2025, you can participate in the class action. #Capricor $CAPR

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Centene (NYSE: CNC) shares prior to December 12, 2024 and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/centene-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) provided investors with material information concerning Centene’s expected revenue guidance and adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s enrollment and morbidity rates, as well as strong retention rates in Centene’s Medicare business.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Centene’s enrollment and morbidity rates. The Complaint claims that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Centene’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

If you purchased Centene (NYSE: CNC) shares prior to December 12, 2024 and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/centene-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

December 12, 2024 and June 30, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $CNC #Centene

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV):

If you have held DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) shares since prior to November 10, 2023, and would like to learn more about the investigation and your rights, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

Why? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, DoubleVerify, via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company’s high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.



Current DoubleVerify shareholders who have held DoubleVerify shares since prior to November 10, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

If you have held Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ: TMCI) shares continuously since prior to May 8, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you.



Why? A recently filed securities class action complaint alleges that, Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI), via certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Current Treace shareholders who have held Treace shares since prior to May 8, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

