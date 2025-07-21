Sunset Transportation Earns No. 3 Ranking in Inbound Logistics’ 2025 Top 3PL Award

ST. LOUIS, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation (“Sunset”), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, announces its recognition by Inbound Logistics as the No. 3 3PL in their prestigious 2025 Top 3PL Excellence Award. This distinguished honor underscores Sunset Transportation's unwavering commitment to operational excellence, innovative solutions, and personalized service within the highly competitive logistics industry.

The annual Inbound Logistics Top 3PL Excellence Award is a highly anticipated benchmark for the logistics sector, identifying companies that consistently demonstrate superior performance, adaptability, and value creation for their clients. Sunset Transportation's ascent to the No. 3 position is a testament to its strategic vision, advanced technological capabilities, and a dedicated team focused on optimizing supply chains for businesses across diverse industries.



"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Top 3PL by Inbound Logistics for the eighth year in a row and achieving the No. 3 spot is especially significant," said Lindsey Graves, CEO of Sunset Transportation. "Our entire team’s hard work and dedication, consistently going above and beyond to deliver innovative and reliable logistics solutions, have been monumental. This achievement also validates our continuous investment in technology and our customer-centric approach, which ensures we provide unparalleled value to our partners.”

Sunset Transportation's comprehensive suite of services, including freight management, LTL, truckload, intermodal, international logistics, and supply chain consulting, has been instrumental in navigating complex logistics challenges and achieving greater efficiency and cost savings. Sunset’s ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, including investments in automation and AI-driven tools that enable smarter workflows, faster execution, and greater supply chain visibility, ensures they are meeting customers' needs today and into the future.

This recognition by Inbound Logistics not only solidifies Sunset Transportation's position as a leader in the 3PL space but also reinforces its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their supply chain operations. Sunset Transportation looks forward to continuing its trajectory of growth and innovation, further enhancing its service offerings and delivering exceptional value to its growing client base.

ABOUT SUNSET TRANSPORTATION

Sunset Transportation is a leading third-party logistics provider with family roots, global reach, and best-in-class customer service. Our culture allows customers to feel like family, while offering a wide variety of transportation and logistics solutions, advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Sunset is privately-owned with eight (8) branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.SunsetTrans.com.

