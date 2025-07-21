PAXMINING and Kraken Partner to Launch Daily Income Crypto Solution

London, UK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency market continues to surge in 2025, (BTC) breaking through $123,000 and XRP soaring 26% to $2.93, global investors are increasingly seeking high-yield, low-barrier crypto investment opportunities. The world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Kraken and premier cloud mining platform PAXMINING have announced a strategic partnership, officially launching a “One-Click Mining” service. This collaboration marks the dawn of a “zero-cost” cloud mining era, offering global users a secure, transparent, and sustainable path to passive income.

PAXMINING: Redefining the Gold Standard in Cloud Mining

Established in 2017 and headquartered in London, UK, PAXMINING leverages AI-driven technology and 100% renewable energy to deliver a secure, green, and transparent cloud mining platform. Serving over 8 million users across 190+ countries, PAXMINING operates more than 70 high-performance green mining farms powered by hydropower, wind, and solar energy. This approach significantly reduces operational costs while promoting sustainability in the blockchain industry.

PAXMINING’s Six Core Advantages

Zero-Entry Barrier: No need to purchase expensive mining rigs or pay electricity fees. New users receive a $15 welcome bonus upon registration to start mining instantly.

Multi-Currency Support: Supports mining of BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT, USDC, SOL, LTC, BCH, and 9+ other major cryptocurrencies, allowing flexible switching to seize market opportunities.

Green Energy-Powered: Utilizes 100% renewable energy, aligning with global carbon-neutral goals, reducing costs, and enhancing long-term profitability.

High Transparency and Security: Blockchain smart contracts ensure transparent earnings, with enterprise-grade wallet custody and multi-layer encryption safeguarding funds.

User-Friendly Platform: Intuitive interface designed for beginners and seasoned investors alike, requiring no technical expertise.

No Hidden Fees: Transparent pricing with no additional service or management fees; earnings are settled daily and credited directly to user accounts.



Strategic partnership with Kraken

PAXMINING and Kraken have partnered to enable users to seamlessly participate in cloud mining through their Kraken accounts and benefit from the strong security and liquidity of the Kraken exchange. Kraken's compliance and global reputation lay a solid foundation for PAXMINING's cloud mining services, ensuring user trust and a convenient operation experience.





PAXMINING Cloud Mining Contracts: Flexible Options, High Returns

PAXMINING offers a range of mining contracts to meet the needs of different risk preferences and budgets. Here is an overview of the popular contracts in 2025:

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2days $100+$6 Canaan Avalon miner A14 $500 7days $500+$43.40 WhatsMiner M60S+ $1,300 15days $1,300+$253.5 ALPH Miner AL1 $3,500 30days $3,500+$948‬ Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm $8,000 35days $8,000+$4424 Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd $12,800 40 days $12,800+$8,601





（Earnings begin accumulating the next day after contract purchase, with real-time profit tracking available in your dashboard. Explore more contract options at PAXMINING official website.）



2025 Wealth Opportunities: Seize the Cloud Mining Boom

As Bitcoin’s market cap exceeds $2.4 trillion and cryptocurrencies such as XRP and DOGE continue to rise, PAXMINING’s cloud mining service provides investors with a stable source of income without speculative trading. The platform uses an AI-optimized computing power allocation mechanism that can be dynamically adjusted according to market and network conditions to ensure that users maximize their returns.

A PAXMINING spokesperson said: “Our mission is to democratize access to the cryptocurrency economy and share wealth opportunities with everyone. From $100 trial plans to high-yield contracts, PAXMINING provides secure and transparent solutions for users around the world.”

