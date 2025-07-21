Data Center Networking Switches Market is Forecasted to Reach US$28.0 Billion in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center networking switches market size was valued at US$10.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$28.0 billion by 2032, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global data center networking switches market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$10.1 billion Market Size in 2032 US$28.0 billion Growth (CAGR) 13.6% during 2024-2032 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2032 US$160.6 billion Leading Architecture Type Spine-leaf 2-tier Architecture Leading Data Center Type Hyperscale Data Centers Leading Capacity Type Above 400 Gbps Switches Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Data Center Networking Switches Market:

The global data center networking switches market is segmented based on architecture type, data center type, capacity type, and region.

Based on architecture type –

The global data center networking switches market is segmented into traditional 3-tier architecture and spine-leaf 2-tier architecture.

Among which, spine-leaf architecture is becoming more and more prevalent in the data center networking switches market because of its better performance and scalability.

because of its better performance and scalability. The two-tier architecture interconnects every leaf switch to all the spine switches, providing consistent low-latency paths and reducing bottlenecks, which is very important for current applications such as cloud computing and AI workloads. In contrast to conventional three-tier designs, spine-leaf architecture effectively manages east-west traffic patterns common in modern data centers. Its scalable nature enables it to easily grow by deploying additional switches without interrupting current functioning.

Additionally, architecture’s redundancy increases network reliability, making it a preferred choice for organizations that desire high availability and performance.

Based on data center type –

The data center networking switches market is segmented into enterprise, colocation, hyperscale, and edge.

Among these, hyperscale data centers are expected to lead the market due to their rapid growth and increasing demand for scalable, high-performance infrastructure.

due to their rapid growth and increasing demand for scalable, high-performance infrastructure. With projections indicating the addition of a large number of new centers annually. This growth is driven by the rising need to support massive data volumes generated by AI, big data analytics, and cloud computing.

The expansion of hyperscale data centers is significantly influencing demand for advanced networking switches. These facilities require robust, high-speed, and energy-efficient networking solutions to manage growing workloads and ensure seamless connectivity. The adoption of AI workloads, in particular, requires ultra-low latency and high bandwidth, prompting operators to invest heavily in next-generation switching technologies. With their scale, innovation, and investment capacity, hyperscale data centers are set to dominate the market, driving continuous upgrades in data center networking infrastructure.

Based on capacity type –

The global data center networking switches market is segmented into up to 100 Gbps, 100 Gbps to 400 Gbps, and above 400 Gbps.

Among the above 400 Gbps switches, there is the potential for complete growth in the data center networking switches market due to their growing needs from AI, machine learning, and cloud computing applications.

due to their growing needs from AI, machine learning, and cloud computing applications. These usage scenarios demand fast, low-latency data transfer, which is offered by 400 Gbps and above switches. The use of fiber optics for speeds of 400 Gbps is on the rise, with devices for such speeds making up the majority of networking spend, exemplifying the push in the industry towards greater bandwidth solutions. Heavy hitters in technology, such as Google and Microsoft, are pushing their solution sets forward, with Microsoft breaking ground on 200/400 Gbps switch sales and Google set to supply 800 Gbps solutions. These advancements reflect the direction of the market towards accepting higher-speed switches to fulfill escalating data needs.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the data center networking switches market over the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Rapid digital transformation across major economies such as China, India, and Japan. These countries are witnessing a surge in demand for secure and scalable data infrastructure due to the widespread adoption of cloud computing, IoT, and AI technologies. The ongoing expansion of e-commerce, digital banking, and online services further fuels the need for robust data center networks capable of handling massive data volumes with low latency.

Adding to this momentum is the accelerated rollout of 5G networks, which enhances connectivity and drives the need for high-speed, next-generation networking solutions. Supportive government initiatives and strategic investments in digital infrastructure play a crucial role in this growth. Additionally, the rise of data localization laws in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam compels organizations to establish local data centers, significantly boosting regional demand. These combined factors make Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing and most dynamic market for data center networking switches.

.

Data Center Networking Switches Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing adoption of cloud computing, AI, and machine learning; growing data traffic; fast digitalization; and the need for scalable, low-energy networking infrastructure.

Also, the growth in hyperscale data centers and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G and edge computing are propelling the demand for robust and high-performance networking solutions.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Data Center Networking Switches Market:

The market is consolidated, with around 50 players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

CISCO Systems

Arista Networks Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

H3C Technologies Co., Ltd

Juniper Networks Inc.

Dell Technologies

Mellanox Technologies (NVIDIA)

Lenovo

HP Enterprise

ODM Direct



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

