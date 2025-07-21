GoGoGrandparent Partners with Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County to Help Holocaust Survivors with Safe, Reliable Transportation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGoGrandparent (GoGo) , the first on-demand ride, delivery and care services designed to help aging adults continue to live independently, today announced it has partnered with Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County (Goodman JFS) to provide transportation support for nearly 500 Holocaust survivors in its care.

GoGo’s mission is to help seniors live independently in their homes longer. With GoGo, there is no need for a smartphone or app. Seniors can use a landline to call and select GoGo’s suite of 24/7 concierge services including rides, meal delivery, grocery shopping, house cleaning, medication delivery, companions, pet services and more. GoGo screens drivers ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are accessible, and drivers are willing to assist riders as needed for instance, with walkers or wheelchairs.

Broward County, Florida, is home to one of the largest populations of Holocaust survivors in the country, and Goodman JFS plays a vital role in preserving their dignity, independence and quality of life. Through its Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program, Goodman JFS provides compassionate support by coordinating benefits and services that address survivors’ unique medical, social, financial and emotional needs.

“Working with GoGo is a valuable benefit for both our care managers and the survivors we are honored to support,” said Rami Spiegel, Assistant Director of the Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program at Goodman JFS. “Many of our clients endured unimaginable hardships in their youth. Today, something as simple as getting to a doctor’s appointment or picking up groceries can be a challenge. This service restores a sense of independence, empowering them to navigate daily life while they age in place.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Goodman JFS as our goals align in caring for older survivors and allowing them to live independently longer,” said Justin Boogaard, GoGoGrandparent CEO and Founder. “We can fill that gap in care with reliable, safe transportation for seniors whether it’s for medical appointments or attending events with their friends.”

Through GoGo, Goodman JFS will offer dependable transportation for medical appointments, grocery shopping and community events, including its annual Holocaust Survivor Day Celebration.

About Goodman JFS

Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County, Florida is a non-profit social services agency serving the community since 1962. Goodman JFS is dedicated to empowering individuals, strengthening families and protecting the vulnerable by providing innovative social services and programs to the Broward community regardless of race, religion, ethnic background, sexual orientation, and gender identity. For more information, visit www.jfsbroward.org

About GoGoGrandparent

GoGoGrandparent provides the first on-demand ride, delivery and care services designed to help aging adults continue to live independently. Clients select GoGo’s suite of 24/7 concierge services including rides, meal delivery, grocery shopping, house cleaning, medication delivery, companions, pet services and more via a simple phone call, no smartphone or app required. GoGo works with partners including Uber, Instacart, DoorDash, TaskRabbit, Walmart, Amazon, and Care.com, vetting drivers, vehicles and companions to make sure they can accommodate the needs of seniors. Built in 2016 and inspired by the CEO’s grandmother, GoGo is relied upon by hundreds of thousands of people and available in all 50 states as well as Canada and Australia. Learn more at gogograndparent.com .

