Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market is Forecasted to Reach US$416 Million in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft decorative laminates market size was valued at US$283 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$416 million by 2032, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft decorative laminates market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$283 million Market Size in 2032 US$416 million Growth (CAGR) 4.7% during 2024-2032 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2032 US$3313.0 million Leading Aircraft Type Narrow-Body aircraft Leading Application Type Interior Panel Leading Laminate Type Film Laminate Leading End-User Type Aftermarket Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market:

The global aircraft decorative laminates market is segmented based on aircraft type, application type, laminate type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type –

The global aircraft decorative laminates market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation.

Narrow-body aircraft are expected to remain the largest aircraft of the market during the forecast period .

. Mainly driven by the growth of low-cost carriers, increasing popularity of air travel, re-entry of the B737 Max, and commercial launch of new aircraft programs, such as the A321XLR, Irkut MC-21, and COMAC C919. The B737 Max, A350, and A320 are the biggest demand generators in narrow-body aircraft.

Commercial aircraft (narrow-body and wide-body aircraft) lead due to high passenger demand and frequent maintenance needs. Larger fleet sizes and higher usage frequency in commercial aviation, compared to regional aircraft and general aviation, also contribute significantly to its dominance in the market.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into interior panels, overhead stowage bins, seats, galleys, and other applications.

Interior panels are expected to remain the dominant application in the market during the forecast period .

This dominance is primarily driven by the extensive surface areas of sidewall and ceiling panels, which require large volumes of decorative laminates. In 2024, interior panels accounted for the largest share of the market in terms of both value and volume. Growing demand for aesthetically pleasing and well-finished cabin interiors and increasing penetration of composite panels are other key fueling factors.

Seats are likely to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years on account of the development of advanced, lightweight, and compact seats and the growing trend of installing premium economy-class seats and smart cabin seats.

Based on laminate type –

The global aircraft decorative laminates market is segmented into film laminates and reinforced laminates.

Film laminates are expected to remain both the larger and faster-growing laminates of the market during the forecast period .

. Due to its suitability for 3D or complex-shaped cabin interior parts and superior formability, which provides the ability to be bent and applied over several complex curves.

Additionally, they are also more economical and cost-effective than reinforced laminates. Reinforced laminates are used only on 2D or flat surfaces where high strength is required. Film laminates in aircraft applications are used for interior surfaces, providing a lightweight, aesthetically pleasing, and functional solution for areas like sidewalls, bulkheads, and seating, while also enhancing passenger experience and meeting aviation safety regulations. Reinforced laminates are preferred in high-abuse areas, especially galleys and lavatories.

Based on end-user type –

The global aircraft decorative laminates market is segmented into OE and aftermarket.

The aftermarket is expected to be the larger segment of the aircraft decorative laminates market, whereas OE is expected to be the faster-growing end-user during the forecast period , driven by the growing interest of airlines and aircraft operators to improve passenger experience, address changing regulatory requirements, and modernize cabin interiors.

, driven by the growing interest of airlines and aircraft operators to improve passenger experience, address changing regulatory requirements, and modernize cabin interiors. Developments in lightweight laminates, antimicrobial coatings, and new design solutions are also accelerating demand for aftermarket upgrades. With every replacement of interior applications, new decorative laminates are required. The average replacement time of aircraft interior panels is 5 to 8 years.



Which region shows the most promising growth forecast and opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft decorative laminates during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

North America has a well-established and robust commercial aviation industry. It is home to major airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. The continuous growth and expansion of the commercial aviation sector in North America drives the demand for decorative laminates in the aftermarket as airlines seek to upgrade their aircraft interiors.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming eight years, due to factors such as rising disposable incomes, an expanding middle-class population, growing per capita income, and increasing preference for air travel and tourism. This surge in air travel creates a higher demand for new aircraft deliveries and retrofitting of existing aircraft, driving the need for decorative laminates in the aftermarket



Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increased focus on a better passenger experience.

Aircraft interior upgrades.

Regulatory compliance.

Technological advancements.

Environmental concerns.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market:

The market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Schneller LLC.

Isovolta AG

The Boeing Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

DUNMORE Corporation



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

