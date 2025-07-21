PuK Gaming Welcomes Ali-A as Co-Owner and Investor to Propel PuK Gaming’s Mobile Innovation

London, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PuK Gaming, a leading mobile accessory company revolutionizing the way gamers interact with their mobile devices, announced today that Alastair “Ali-A” Aiken, the renowned UK-based content creator, famous for creating content around Fortnite and Call of Duty, enjoyed by millions of gamers worldwide, has joined their team as a co-owner and strategic partner.

Along with the development of its groundbreaking modular ecosystem of hardware that transforms mobile phones into precision controllers, the partnership further reinforces Puk Gaming’s dedication to pushing forward the evolution of mobile gaming, allowing players to achieve control parity on par with dedicated home gaming controllers.

Ali-A commands an audience of over twenty million followers across his social media platforms, and is championed as an experienced and authentic voice of expertise in the gaming field. His hands-on role as co-owner will utilize his years of gaming experience, and channel that into the development of new products that will deliver exactly what mobile gamers want and need. He will also contribute his skills to PuK’s strategic and marketing efforts, using his unique content and community skills to push forward PuK’s mission to position mobile gaming on the same championed podium as its console and PC neighbours.

Ali-A’s investment of both capital and time (as well as his name) reflects his genuine dedication to PuK’s mission and his belief in what the PuK team both aim to, and are already delivering to the mobile gaming market. Ali-A joins content creator iFerg, who announced his involvement with PuK in June 2025, in helping to push the PuK Gaming brand to the forefront of every mobile gamer’s mind.



Simon Burgess, Co-founder of PuK Gaming and creator of the SCUF® controller said “Ali-A joining our growing team of mobile gaming innovators is exciting news for our team. As a strategic partner and co-owner, his long-term experience within the gaming sphere is exactly what we need to push PuK to the next level and beyond. We can’t wait to show the world exactly what kind of unique content he delivers when working with the PuK brand”

“I’m hyped to join PuK Gaming as a co-owner and investor,” said Ali-A. “Their modular accessories are next-level, and I’m eager to collaborate on products that give players a real edge. This partnership is about shaping the future of mobile gaming, and I’m all in.”

About PuK Gaming

Founded by the innovator behind the SCUF® Controller alongside a team of passionate gamers and engineers, PuK Gaming turns smartphones into powerful gaming platforms with its modular ecosystem of accessories, including the PuK Thumbstick, Grips, and Triggers. Designed for precision and comfort, PuK Gaming empowers players worldwide and proudly supports Elevate PuK, the reigning Call of Duty: Mobile World Champions. Learn more at www.pukgaming.com.



About Ali-A

Alastair “Ali-A” Aiken is a leading gaming content creator recognized for his high-energy gameplay, in-depth tutorials, and engaging content in titles such as Call of Duty and Fortnite. With millions of followers, Ali-A continues to inspire and shape the gaming community with his creativity and competitive expertise.

