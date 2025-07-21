StablR Secures Strategic Investment from Kraken as Stablecoin Adoption Surges

AMSTERDAM, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StablR, a leading European stablecoin issuer, proudly announces a strategic investment from Kraken, a technology platform built on crypto that unlocks access and reduces inefficiencies to drive financial freedom. This partnership reflects Kraken's support for StablR's mission, and reinforces their shared commitment to expanding access to compliant, secure, and globally accessible stablecoins that are actively listed and tradable on major platforms (like Kraken).

In just six months since launch, StablR's euro-pegged (EURR) and dollar-pegged (USDR) stablecoins have achieved remarkable milestones:

Listed on over 50 exchanges , including Kraken, Bitfinex, Bybit, and HTX.

, including Kraken, Bitfinex, Bybit, and HTX. Available in more than 150 trading pairs , enhancing liquidity and accessibility for users worldwide.

, enhancing liquidity and accessibility for users worldwide. Surpassed $3 billion in transaction volume in the first 6 months of 2025, reflecting growing trust and adoption among institutional and retail users.



"Our collaboration with Kraken marks a significant step in expanding stablecoin adoption across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and beyond," said Gijs op de Weegh, Founder and CEO of StablR. "As stablecoins continue to reshape global finance, partnerships with reputable platforms ensure users can confidently engage with regulated digital currencies like EURR and USDR."

"Stablecoins are reinventing how everyday investors and financial institutions interact with financial services worldwide. We’re thrilled to team up with industry partners, including StablR, and to invest in driving this next wave of crypto adoption in line with our mission," said Mark Greenberg, Kraken’s VP of Product & GM of Consumer.

StablR's commitment to compliance and security is evident through its adherence to the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation and its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license authorized by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

The strategic investment from Kraken follows a similar move by Tether in December 2024, further validating StablR's position as a trusted stablecoin provider in the European market.

For more information, visit www.stablr.com .

About StablR

StablR is a European stablecoin provider dedicated to delivering compliant, secure, and accessible digital asset solutions. With its EURR and USDR stablecoins, StablR aims to facilitate seamless cross-border transactions and drive the adoption of stablecoins in the global financial ecosystem.