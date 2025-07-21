National Advertising Review Board Recommends Essor Group Discontinue Remineralization, Whitening, and Mouthwash Claims for Boka Oral Care Products

New York, NY, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A panel of the National Advertising Review Board, the appellate advertising body of BBB National Programs, recommended that Essor Group, Inc. discontinue claims for its Boka brand of teeth remineralization, teeth whitening, and mouthwash products.

Essor markets and sells oral care products, including toothpaste, mouth rinses, and whitening kits, which contain nHA – instead of fluoride – as the primary ingredient. The challenger, The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), sells oral care products containing fluoride under the Crest brand.

The advertising was challenged by P&G before BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division (NAD). Essor appealed NAD’s decision (Case #7412) regarding certain teeth remineralization, teeth whitening, and mouthwash claims.

The National Advertising Review Board (NARB) panel found that the remineralization claims convey that the Boka toothpaste products provide dental health benefits that will be achieved by consumers who purchase Boka toothpaste varieties containing n-HA as the active ingredient. However, the panel found that Essor lacks the requisite competent and reliable science to support that message and noted neither the Food & Drug Administration nor the American Dental Association has concluded that n-HA remineralizes teeth.

Regarding its teeth whitening claims, the NARB panel found that in the context of Essor’s existing website advertising and product labels, Boka’s whitens teeth claim is a product claim not just a claim about how specific ingredients including n-HA might whiten teeth. Because Essor provided no evidence of any testing on its own formulated oral care products, the panel found that there is no reasonable basis for claims that its oral care products provide teeth whitening.

Finally, the NARB panel found that Essor positions its prebiotic ingredient fresher breath claim for its mouthrinse alongside the Boka mouthwash product image as part of its advertising. In this context, Essor’s “fresher breath” claim conveys a message that its mouthrinse will result in a consumer having fresher breath. Because there is no testing on the product as formulated by Essor or studies that provide the causal connection that this prebiotic will provide fresher breath, the panel finds that the breath-freshening claim lacks a reasonable basis.

The NARB panel agreed with NAD’s decision, finding that Essor lacks reasonable support for its product efficacy claims conveyed to consumers, and recommends the following claims be discontinued:

“Remineralizes teeth,” “remineralizes enamel,” and “helps fortify the surface of teeth,”

That its toothpaste whitens teeth; and

“Boka mouthwash has prebiotics to maintain a healthy microbiome (that’s science speak for preserving the good bacteria) so you can have fresher breath.”

In its advertiser statement, Essor stated that while it “strongly disagrees with NARB’s conclusion,” it will comply with NARB’s recommendations. Essor believes that its position is “underpinned by a comprehensive dossier of decades of peer-reviewed research and scientific analysis.” Essor noted that “the company remains deeply dedicated to science-backed innovation and will continue to invest in research that complements its already extensive body of evidence.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB procedures, this release may not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Review Board (NARB): The National Advertising Review Board (NARB) is the appellate body for BBB National Programs’ advertising self-regulatory programs. NARB’s panel members include 85 distinguished volunteer professionals from the national advertising industry, agencies, and public members, such as academics and former members of the public sector. NARB serves as a layer of independent industry peer review that helps engender trust and compliance in NAD, CARU, and DSSRC matters.