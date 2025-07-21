Mexico Sugar Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Sustainable Farming Drives Mexico's Sugar Market Forward

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Sugar Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mexico sugar market reached approximately 4.57 Million Tons in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.00% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a volume of around 5.05 Million Tons by 2034.
The rising implementation of sustainable farming practices in sugarcane production, growing demand for organic sugar, and rising demand for ethically sourced food products such as sugar are some of the prominent market drivers. Growing consumer concerns regarding labour conditions and environmental impact associated with sugar production have resulted in high demand for fair trade certified goods.
Numerous consumers are readily choosing organic sugar as a means to stay clear of these chemicals, which can be harmful to their health. This corresponds with the rising health trends, where consumers are conscious of their dietary decisions and the potential adverse health consequences associated with consuming chemically treated foods.
The sugar sector in Mexico, similar to numerous agricultural sectors worldwide, is readily integrating high-end technologies to boost productivity and efficiency. These advancements play a vital role in optimising resource utilisation, enhancing crop yields, and effectively managing agricultural inputs.
Mexico Sugar Market Share
Based on form, the market is divided into granulated, powdered, and syrup. Granulated sugar accounts for a major market share as it is highly versatile and can be utilised in a wide range of culinary uses, ranging from baking and cooking to enhancing the sweetness of beverages. Its finely granulated crystals effortlessly dissolve, making it the favoured option for household and commercial use.
Leading Companies in the Mexico Sugar Market
- Cargill Inc.
- Beta San Miguel (BSM)
- ZUCARMEX S.A. DE C.V.
- Wilmar International Ltd.
- COFCO Corporation
- Associated British Foods Plc (ABF Sugar)
- Promotora Industrial Azucarera, S.A. de C.V.
- Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Regions
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate
5 Latin America Sugar Market Overview
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 Latin America Sugar Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 Latin America Sugar Market Forecast (2025-2034)
6 Mexico Sugar Market Overview
6.1 Key Industry Highlights
6.2 Mexico Sugar Historical Market (2018-2024)
6.3 Mexico Sugar Market Forecast (2025-2034)
7 Mexico Sugar Market by Type
7.1 White
7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
7.2 Brown
7.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
7.3 Liquid
7.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
8 Mexico Sugar Market by Form
8.1 Granulated
8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
8.2 Powdered
8.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
8.3 Syrup
8.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
8.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
9 Mexico Sugar Market by Source
9.1 Sugar Beet
9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
9.2 Sugarcane
9.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
10 Mexico Sugar Market by End Use
10.1 Food and Beverages
10.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
10.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
10.2 Pharma and Personal Care
10.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
10.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
10.3 Household
10.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
10.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
10.4 Others
11 Mexico Sugar Market by Region
11.1 Baja California
11.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
11.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
11.2 Northern Mexico
11.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
11.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
11.3 The Bajio
11.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
11.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
11.4 Central Mexico
11.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
11.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
11.5 Pacific Coast
11.5.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
11.5.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
11.6 Yucatan Peninsula
11.6.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
11.6.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
12 Market Dynamics
12.1 SWOT Analysis
12.1.1 Strengths
12.1.2 Weaknesses
12.1.3 Opportunities
12.1.4 Threats
12.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.2.1 Supplier's Power
12.2.2 Buyers Powers
12.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
12.2.4 Degree of Rivalry
12.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
12.3 Key Indicators for Demand
12.4 Key Indicators for Price
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 171)
14.1 Major Exporting Countries
14.1.1 By Value
14.1.2 By Volume
14.2 Major Importing Countries
14.2.1 By Value
14.2.2 By Volume
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Supplier Selection
16.2 Key Global Players
16.3 Key Regional Players
16.4 Key Player Strategies
16.5 Company Profiles
16.5.1 Company Overview
16.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
16.5.4 Certifications
