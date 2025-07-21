Mexico Sugar Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Sustainable Farming Drives Mexico's Sugar Market Forward

Dublin, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Sugar Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico sugar market reached approximately 4.57 Million Tons in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.00% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a volume of around 5.05 Million Tons by 2034.



The rising implementation of sustainable farming practices in sugarcane production, growing demand for organic sugar, and rising demand for ethically sourced food products such as sugar are some of the prominent market drivers. Growing consumer concerns regarding labour conditions and environmental impact associated with sugar production have resulted in high demand for fair trade certified goods.



Numerous consumers are readily choosing organic sugar as a means to stay clear of these chemicals, which can be harmful to their health. This corresponds with the rising health trends, where consumers are conscious of their dietary decisions and the potential adverse health consequences associated with consuming chemically treated foods.



The sugar sector in Mexico, similar to numerous agricultural sectors worldwide, is readily integrating high-end technologies to boost productivity and efficiency. These advancements play a vital role in optimising resource utilisation, enhancing crop yields, and effectively managing agricultural inputs.

Mexico Sugar Market Share



Based on form, the market is divided into granulated, powdered, and syrup. Granulated sugar accounts for a major market share as it is highly versatile and can be utilised in a wide range of culinary uses, ranging from baking and cooking to enhancing the sweetness of beverages. Its finely granulated crystals effortlessly dissolve, making it the favoured option for household and commercial use.

Leading Companies in the Mexico Sugar Market

Cargill Inc.

Beta San Miguel (BSM)

ZUCARMEX S.A. DE C.V.

Wilmar International Ltd.

COFCO Corporation

Associated British Foods Plc (ABF Sugar)

Promotora Industrial Azucarera, S.A. de C.V.

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Latin America Sugar Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Latin America Sugar Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Latin America Sugar Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Mexico Sugar Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Mexico Sugar Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Mexico Sugar Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Mexico Sugar Market by Type

7.1 White

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Brown

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.3 Liquid

7.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)



8 Mexico Sugar Market by Form

8.1 Granulated

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Powdered

8.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.3 Syrup

8.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)



9 Mexico Sugar Market by Source

9.1 Sugar Beet

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Sugarcane

9.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)



10 Mexico Sugar Market by End Use

10.1 Food and Beverages

10.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

10.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

10.2 Pharma and Personal Care

10.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

10.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

10.3 Household

10.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

10.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

10.4 Others



11 Mexico Sugar Market by Region

11.1 Baja California

11.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

11.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

11.2 Northern Mexico

11.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

11.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

11.3 The Bajio

11.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

11.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

11.4 Central Mexico

11.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

11.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

11.5 Pacific Coast

11.5.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

11.5.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

11.6 Yucatan Peninsula

11.6.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

11.6.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)



12 Market Dynamics

12.1 SWOT Analysis

12.1.1 Strengths

12.1.2 Weaknesses

12.1.3 Opportunities

12.1.4 Threats

12.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.2.1 Supplier's Power

12.2.2 Buyers Powers

12.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

12.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

12.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

12.3 Key Indicators for Demand

12.4 Key Indicators for Price



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 171)

14.1 Major Exporting Countries

14.1.1 By Value

14.1.2 By Volume

14.2 Major Importing Countries

14.2.1 By Value

14.2.2 By Volume



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Supplier Selection

16.2 Key Global Players

16.3 Key Regional Players

16.4 Key Player Strategies

16.5 Company Profiles

16.5.1 Company Overview

16.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

16.5.4 Certifications

